पीएम मोदी ने चारों मनोनित राज्यसभा सांसदों की सराहना की, जानिए क्या कहा?

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , रविवार, 13 जुलाई 2025 (12:00 IST)
Rajyasabha nominated MP : प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने पूर्व विदेश सचिव हर्षवर्धन श्रृंगला, 26/11 मुंबई आतंकी हमला मामले में विशेष लोक अभियोजक रहे उज्ज्वल निकम, केरल से भाजपा के नेता सी सदानंदन मास्टर और इतिहासकार मीनाक्षी जैन के योगदान की रविवार को सराहना की। ALSO READ: उज्जवल निकम समेत 4 लोग राज्यसभा के लिए मनोनीत
 
मोदी ने ‘एक्स’ पर एक पोस्ट में कहा कि उज्ज्वल निकम का कानूनी क्षेत्र और हमारे संविधान के प्रति समर्पण अनुकरणीय है। वह न केवल एक सफल वकील रहे हैं, बल्कि महत्वपूर्ण मामलों में न्याय के प्रयासों में भी सबसे आगे रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि अपने पूरे कानूनी करियर के दौरान निकम ने हमेशा संवैधानिक मूल्यों को मज़बूत करने और आम नागरिकों के साथ सम्मानपूर्वक व्यवहार सुनिश्चित करने के लिए काम किया है। प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि यह खुशी की बात है कि राष्ट्रपति ने उन्हें राज्यसभा के लिए मनोनीत किया है। उनकी संसदीय पारी के लिए मेरी शुभकामनाएं।
 
मोदी ने एक अन्य पोस्ट में कहा कि श्रृंगला के योगदान की सराहना करते हुए कहा कि उन्होंने एक राजनयिक, बुद्धिजीवी और रणनीतिक विचारक के रूप में उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन किया है।
 
पिछले कई वर्षों में उन्होंने भारत की विदेश नीति में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया है और जी-20 की हमारी अध्यक्षता में भी योगदान दिया है। मुझे खुशी है कि उन्हें राष्ट्रपति ने राज्यसभा के लिए मनोनीत किया है। उनका अद्वितीय दृष्टिकोण संसदीय कार्यवाही को और समृद्ध बनाएगा।
प्रधानमंत्री ने सदानंदन मास्टर की सराहना करते हुए कहा की उनका जीवन साहस और अन्याय के आगे न झुकने की भावना का प्रतीक है। उन्होंने कहा कि हिंसा और धमकी राष्ट्र के विकास के प्रति उनके जज्बे को रोक नहीं सकी। एक शिक्षक और सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता के रूप में भी उनके प्रयास सराहनीय हैं। युवा सशक्तीकरण के प्रति उनकी गहरी आस्था है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि राष्ट्रपति जी द्वारा राज्यसभा के लिए मनोनीत किए जाने पर उन्हें बधाई। सांसद के रूप में उनकी भूमिका के लिए शुभकामनाएं।
प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि यह अत्यंत प्रसन्नता की बात है कि मीनाक्षी जैन को राष्ट्रपति ने राज्यसभा के लिए मनोनीत किया है। उन्होंने एक विद्वान, शोधकर्ता और इतिहासकार के रूप में अपनी विशिष्ट पहचान बनाई है। शिक्षा, साहित्य, इतिहास और राजनीति विज्ञान के क्षेत्र में उनके कार्यों ने अकादमिक विमर्श को महत्वपूर्ण रूप से समृद्ध किया है। संसदीय कार्यकाल के लिए उन्हें शुभकामनाएं।
 केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने शनिवार देर रात जारी एक अधिसूचना में कहा कि राष्ट्रपति ने इन चारों व्यक्तियों को राज्यसभा के लिए मनोनीत किया है।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta

