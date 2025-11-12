Festival Posters

बांग्लादेश लौट सकती हैं शेख हसीना, बताई 3 शर्तें

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, बुधवार, 12 नवंबर 2025 (17:37 IST)
बांग्लादेश की अपदस्थ पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री शेख हसीना अपने देश बांग्लादेश वापस लौट सकती हैं। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक उन्होंने इसके तीन शर्तें- लोकतंत्र की बहाली, अवामी लीग पर से प्रतिबंध हटना और स्वतंत्र, निष्पक्ष एवं समावेशी चुनावों का आयोजन रखी हैं। 
ALSO READ: 5 साल तक के बच्चे Railway में कर सकेंगे free यात्रा, नियम में क्या हुआ बदलाव
बांग्लादेश में सबसे लंबे समय तक प्रधानमंत्री रहीं शेख हसीना ने कई हफ्तों तक चले हिंसक सरकार विरोधी प्रदर्शनों के बाद 5 अगस्त, 2024 को देश छोड़ दिया था। इस आंदोलन के चलते उन्हें प्रधानमंत्री पद से इस्तीफा देना पड़ा। 
हसीना ने उन्हें शरण देने के लिए भारत सरकार का धन्यवाद किया और कहा कि वह "भारत सरकार और उसके लोगों के उदार आतिथ्य के लिए अत्यंत आभारी हैं। Edited by : Sudhir Sharma

