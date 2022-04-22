मोदी की यात्रा के 2 दिन पहले जम्मू में CISF की बस पर आतंकी हमला, ASI शहीद

इस बीच सुंजवां सैन्य अड्डे से सटे एक इलाके में कम से कम दो सशस्त्र आतंकवादियों की मौजूदगी की खुफिया सूचना मिलने के बाद तलाश अभियान चलाया गया। ये आतंकवादी पाकिस्तान स्थित जैश-ए-मोहम्मद (जेईएम) संगठन से जुड़े बताए जाते हैं और इनकी शहर में एक बड़ा हमला करने की योजना थी।
J&K | Bus carrying 15 CISF personnel going for morning shift duties attacked by terrorists at about 4.25 hrs near Chaddha Camp in Jammu. CISF averted the terrorist attack, retaliated effectively, and forced the terrorists to run away: CISF officer— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022