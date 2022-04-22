Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

मोदी की यात्रा के 2 दिन पहले जम्मू में CISF की बस पर आतंकी हमला, ASI शहीद

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 22 अप्रैल 2022 (08:26 IST)
जम्मू। जम्मू के चढ्डा कैंप के पास शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 4.25 मिनट पर CISF की बस पर आतंकी हमला हुआ। बस में 15 जवान सवार थे। इस आतंकी हमले में ASI शहीद हो गया जबकि 2 जवान घायल हुए हैं।

ALSO READ: बारामूला में सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी सफलता, अब तक 4 आतंकी ढेर
आतंकियों ने बस पर ग्रेनेड फेंककर हमला किया। हमला उस समय किया गया जब जवान सुंजवा में सुरक्षाबलों की मदद के लिए जा रहे थे। CISF ने जवाबी कार्रवाई करते हुए हमले का करारा जवाब दिया। इसके बाद आतंकी वहां से भाग गए।
 
केंद्रीय औद्योगिक सुरक्षा बल (सीआईएसएफ) के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि इस कार्रवाई में सीआईएसएफ के एक एएसआई की मौत हो गई और दो अन्य घायल हो गए।
इस बीच सुंजवां सैन्य अड्डे से सटे एक इलाके में कम से कम दो सशस्त्र आतंकवादियों की मौजूदगी की खुफिया सूचना मिलने के बाद तलाश अभियान चलाया गया। ये आतंकवादी पाकिस्तान स्थित जैश-ए-मोहम्मद (जेईएम) संगठन से जुड़े बताए जाते हैं और इनकी शहर में एक बड़ा हमला करने की योजना थी।

मुठभेड़ ऐसे वक्त में हुई है जब प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के सांबा जिले में प्रस्तावित दौरे के मद्देनजर दो दिन पहले से जम्मू-कश्मीर में सुरक्षा कड़ी कर दी गई है।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

दिल्ली सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, सरकारी केंद्रों पर मुफ्त मिलेगा कोरोना वैक्सीन का बूस्टर डोज

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos