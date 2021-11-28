Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

Whatsapp पर लिक हुआ UP TET 2021 का पेपर, परीक्षा रद्द, दर्जनों संदिग्ध हिरासत में

webdunia
रविवार, 28 नवंबर 2021 (12:07 IST)
लखनऊ। परीक्षा से ठीक पहले व्हाट्सएप पर उत्तर प्रदेश शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (UP TET) का पेपर लिक होने से हड़कंप मच गया। प्रश्नपत्र लीक होने के बाद दोनों पालियों की परीक्षा को रद्द कर दिया कर दिया गया। पुलिस ने इस मामले में सख्त कार्रवाई करते हुए कई लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है।
 
बेसिक शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ सतीश द्विवेदी ने कहा कि पेपर लीक की सूचना के बाद परीक्षा रद्द कर दी गई है। यूपी सरकार अगले महिने परीक्षा आयोजित करेगी। यूपी एसटीएफ से मामले की जांच कराई जाएगी।
 
यूपी के एडीजी-लॉ एंड ऑर्डर प्रशांत कुमार ने बताया कि यह परीक्षा अब अगले महीने आयोजित की जाएगी। हालांकि परीक्षा की तारीख पर अभी फैसला नहीं हुआ है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि आज होने वाली UPTET 2021 की परीक्षा पेपर लीक होने के कारण रद्द कर दी गई है। पेपर लीक मामले में एसटीएफ ने प्रयागराज तथा पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश से दर्जनों संदिग्धों को हिरासत में लिया है, मामले की जांच जारी है।
 
इस बार UP-TET में 21 लाख 65 हजार अभ्यर्थियों ने आवेदन किया था। UPTET के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन 7 अक्टूबर 2021 से आमंत्रित किए गए थे। 2020 में कोरोना महामारी के कारण एग्जाम नहीं हुई थी।
 
उत्तरप्रदेश के सभी जिलों में 2554 केंद्रों पर परीक्षा होनी थी। पहली पाली की परीक्षा सुबह 10 बजे से 12:30 के बीच संपन्न होनी थी। दूसरी पाली में उच्च प्राथमिक स्तर की परीक्षा दोपहर ढाई से पांच बजे के बीच संपन्न होनी थी।
 

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

गौतम गंभीर को तीसरी बार मिली धमकी, मेल में दिल्ली पुलिस का जिक्र

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos