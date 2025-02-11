Select Your Language

महाकुंभ में महाजाम पर एक्शन में CM योगी, अधिकारियों को दिए निर्देश

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 11 फ़रवरी 2025 (09:30 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi:  माघ पूर्णिमा के अवसर पर महाकुंभ में प्रमुख स्नान कार्यक्रम से पहले एक्शन में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ। आदित्यनाथ ने महाकुंभ में माघ पूर्णिमा स्नान की व्यवस्था की समीक्षा की और अधिकारियों से सुव्यवस्थित यातायात और भीड़ प्रबंधन योजना लागू करने को कहा। पल पल की जानकारी... 


09:29 AM, 11th Feb
विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर ने पेरिस में फ्रांस के अपने समकक्ष जीन नोइल बैरो से मुलाकात की और दोनों नेताओं ने एआई (कृत्रिम बुद्धिमत्ता), नवोन्मेष तथा क्षेत्रीय एवं वैश्विक विकास पर ध्यान केंद्रित करने के साथ भारत-फ्रांस के बीच व्यापक सहयोग पर चर्चा की।

08:40 AM, 11th Feb
प्रयागराज में लंबे जाम और माघी पूर्णिमा के स्नान को देखते हुए नया ट्रैफिक प्लान लागू किया गया है। 13 फरवरी की सुबह तक शहर में वाहनों की एंट्री बैन रहेगी। अलग-अलग जिलों से आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के लिए शहर के बाहर 36 पार्किंग एरिया बनाए गए हैं।

07:50 AM, 11th Feb
महाकुंभ का पंचम स्नान पर्व 12 फरवरी को 'माघ पूर्णिमा' पर होगा। माघी पूर्णिमा स्नान से पहले महाकुंभ में उमड़ी भारी भीड़। स्नान कार्यक्रम से पहले उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने सोमवार को पुलिस और नगर निगम के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक के दौरान इस अवसर के लिए की गई व्यवस्थाओं की समीक्षा की। अधिकारियों को दिए सुव्यवस्थित यातायात और भीड़ प्रबंधन योजना लागू करने के निर्देश। 
 
मुख्यमंत्री ने अधिकारियों से कहा कि माघ पूर्णिमा पर विशेष सतर्कता और सावधानी जरूरी है। उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले एक सप्ताह में प्रयागराज में श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ काफी बढ़ गई है। सार्वजनिक परिवहन के साथ-साथ बड़ी संख्या में निजी वाहन भी आ रहे हैं और स्नान पर्व पर यह संख्या और बढ़ने की उम्मीद है। ALSO READ: महाकुंभ की ओर जाने वाली सभी सड़कें जाम, काशी और अयोध्या में व्यवस्था चरमराई

07:49 AM, 11th Feb
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी तीन दिवसीय यात्रा पर सोमवार को फ्रांस पहुंचे। पेरिस में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का जोरदार स्वागत। पीएम मोदी आज एआई पर शिखर सम्मेलन में शरीक होंगे, भारत-फ्रांस रणनीतिक साझेदारी रोडमैप तैयार होगा। मोदी की फ्रांस की छठी यात्रा है। मोदी दो देशों के अपने दौरे के दूसरे चरण में फ्रांस से अमेरिका जाएंगे।

07:49 AM, 11th Feb
-दिल्ली में हार के बाद आज पंजाब में आप विधायकों की बैठक। आप विधायकों के कांग्रेस के संपर्क में होने की खबरों के बीच एक्शन में केजरीवाल 
-दिल्ली सरकार ने रविदास जयंती के उपलक्ष्य पर 12 फरवरी को अवकाश की घोषणा की। 

