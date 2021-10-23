Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

त्रिपुरा में सांसद सुष्‍मिता देव पर हमला, भाजपा पर भड़की TMC

webdunia
शनिवार, 23 अक्टूबर 2021 (07:46 IST)
कोलकाता। तृणमूल कांग्रेस सांसद सुष्मिता देव पर शुक्रवार को त्रिपुरा में हमला हुआ। उनकी कार में तोड़फोड़ की गई। हमले में तृणमूल कांग्रेस सांसद घायल हो गई। पार्टी ने भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं पर हमले का आरोप लगाया और सवाल किया कि अमित शाह चुप क्यों हैं? त्रिपुरा में लोगों की सुरक्षा का क्या? लोकतंत्र कहां है?
 
सुष्मिता देव पर दक्षिणी अगरतला के अमताली क्षेत्र में यह हमला हुआ। इस हमले में सुष्मिता देव के साथ ही 2 अन्य पार्टी नेता भी घायल हुए हैं। देव ने इस संबंध में अमताली थाने में प्राथमिकी भी दर्ज कराई है।
 
तृणमूल कांग्रेस के नेता एवं सांसद अभिषेक बनर्जी ने अगरतला में पार्टी की राज्यसभा सांसद सुष्मिता देव पर हुए हमले की शुक्रवार को कड़ी निंदा की।

बनर्जी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'विप्लव कुमार देव के गुंडा राज के तहत राजनीतिक विरोधियों पर हमला नए रिकॉर्ड स्थापित कर रहा है। त्रिपुरा भाजपा के गुंडों द्वारा एक महिला राज्यसभा सांसद सुष्मिता देव के साथ शारीरिक रूप से दुर्व्यवहार शर्मनाक और राजनीतिक आतंकवाद की बानगी है।'
 
पार्टी की त्रिपुरा इकाई ने हमले की कड़ी निंदा करते हुए ट्वीट किया, 'भाजपा शासित राज्यों में जब बदमाशों द्वारा बेरहम हमलों की बात आती है तो महिलाओं तक को नहीं बख्शा जाता है। विप्लव के गुंडाराज के तहत बदमाशों ने सुष्मिता देव पर भयावह हमला किया। हम इसकी कड़ी निंदा करते हैं।'

