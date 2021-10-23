Under @BjpBiplab's #DuareGundaRaj, attack on political opponents is setting new records!— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) October 22, 2021
Physically manhandling a sitting female Rajya Sabha MP, @SushmitaDevAITC is BEYOND SHAMEFUL & POLITICAL TERRORISM by @BJP4Tripura goons!
The time is near. People of Tripura will answer!
People of #Tripura will give a befitting response to this BARBARIC ATTACK!— AITC Tripura (@AITC4Tripura) October 22, 2021
Police must immediately stop acting as mere spectators. This collapse of law and order is unacceptable. WE DEMAND JUSTICE!#ShameOnBJP pic.twitter.com/700tdmRBM8