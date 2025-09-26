Dharma Sangrah

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






महिला ने चुराई 90 हजार की साड़ियां, दुकानदार ने जमकर पीटा, वीडियो वायरल

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें bangluru saree

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

बेंगलुरु , शुक्रवार, 26 सितम्बर 2025 (15:06 IST)
Bengaluru news in hindi : बेंगलुरु में एक महिला को साड़ी की दुकान से 90,000 रुपए की साड़ियां चुराना खासा महंगा पड़ गया। दुकानदार ने उसे सड़क पर घसीटा और थप्पड़ मारे। सोशल मीडिया पर घटना का वीडियो वायरल हो गया। पुलिस ने इस मामले में दुकानदार समेत 3 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
 
पुलिस के अनुसार, बेंगलुरु के एवेन्यू रोड स्थित एक दुकान में हंपम्मा नाम की एक महिला आई और उसने साड़ी का गुच्छा चुरा लिया। हालांकि वह दुकान से साड़ियां लेकर नहीं पाई। साड़ी चुराने के आरोप में दुकानदार ने महिला की जमकर पिटाई की।
इस घटना का वीडियो पास में लगे सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गया। इसमें दिखाई ने रहा है कि दुकान के अंदर खड़ी होकर महिला साड़ियां निकालने की कोशिश करने लगी, इसके बाद साड़ी लेकर वह दुकान से बाहर जाने लगी। इसी दौरान दुकानदार ने महिला को पकड़ लिया।
 
दुकानदार ने महिला को सड़क पर घसीटा और पुलिस को सौंपने से पहले उसे कई बार थप्पड़ मारा। आसपास खड़े लोगों ने इस पूरी घटना का वीडियो बनाया। पुलिस ने इस मामले में दुकानदार, और उसके सहायक को हिरासत में लेकर जेल भेज दिया है।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

Leh Ladakh Protest: कैसे काम करता है सोनम वांगचुक का आइस स्तूप प्रोजेक्ट जिसने किया लद्दाख के जल संकट का समाधान

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
नवरात्रि विशेष
Shorts
फोटो
Reels