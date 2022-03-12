Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

लखीमपुरखीरी जैसी एक और घटना, निलंबित BJD विधायक ने भीड़ पर चढ़ाई कार, 22 लोग घायल

webdunia
शनिवार, 12 मार्च 2022 (17:31 IST)
भुवनेश्वर। ओडिशा के खुर्द जिले के बानापुर में लखीमपुरखीरी जैसी घटना सामने आई है। यहां बीजेडी के निलंबित विधायक प्रशांत जगदेव (Odisha MLA Prashant Jagdev) की कार ने भीड़ को टक्कर मार दी। खबरों के मुताबिक घटना में 7 पुलिसकर्मियों सहित 22 लोग घायल हो गए हैं।
घटना का वीडियो भी वायरल हो गया है। पुलिस के मुताबिक घटना में चिल्का के विधायक जगदेव भी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। खबरों के मुताबिक विधायक नशे की स्थिति में थे। घायलों को एम्स भुवनेश्वर ले जाया गया है।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

Yamaha ने लांच किया electric scooter Neos, ड्‍यूल बैटरी पैक, NMax 125 की कीमत से करीब 33,200 रुपए सस्ता

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos