मुरैना में बड़ा विमान हादसा, वायुसेना के 2 लड़ाकू विमान सुखोई 20 और मिराज 2000 क्रैश

मीडिया खबरों के अनुसार, हादसे के बाद 2 पायलट को सुरक्षित निकाल लिया गया है। हादसे की जांच की आदेश दे दिए गए हैं।
#WATCH | Wreckage seen. A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh. Search and rescue operations launched. The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going on. pic.twitter.com/xqCJ2autOe— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने सीडीएस अनिल चौधरी से बात की और विमान हादसों की जानकारी ली। वायुसेना ने हादसे की जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं।
Received info about a plane crash around 10-10.15 am. After coming here, it was found it was an IAF fighter jet. Going by the debris, we're unable to adjudge if it's a fighter plane or a regular plane. Yet to know if pilots got out or are still in: Bharatpur DSP at Bharatpur, Raj pic.twitter.com/W9BupSKU8B— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023