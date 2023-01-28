Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

मुरैना में बड़ा विमान हादसा, वायुसेना के 2 लड़ाकू विमान सुखोई 20 और मिराज 2000 क्रैश

शनिवार, 28 जनवरी 2023 (11:35 IST)
नई दिल्ली। मध्यप्रदेश के मुरैना में शनिवार को एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया। अभ्यास के दौरान वायुसेना के 2 लड़ाकू सुखोई 20 और मिराज 2000 विमान क्रैश हो गए। दोनों विमान में 3 पायलट सवार थे। इनमें से 2 को सुरक्षित बचा लिया गया है। इस बीच राजस्थान के भरतपुर में भी वायुसेना का एक विमान क्रैश हुआ है।
 
बताया जा रहा है कि दोनों विमान उड़ान भरने के तुरंत बाद ही क्रैश हो गए। दोनों विमानों ने ग्वालियर एयर बेस से उड़ान भरी थी। राहत और बचाव कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया है। हादसे की वजह का पता नहीं चला है।
मीडिया खबरों के अनुसार, हादसे के बाद 2 पायलट को सुरक्षित निकाल लिया गया है। हादसे की जांच की आदेश दे दिए गए हैं।

कितना खतरनाक है मिराज 2000 : भारतीय वायुसेना ने मिराज 2000 पुलवामा हमले के बाद पाकिस्तान के बालाकोट में जैश ए मोहम्‍मद के ठिकानों को बमबारी कर तबाह कर दिया था। मिराज 2000 एक लड़ाकू विमान है। इसकी खास बात यह है कि ये भीतर तक जाकर टारगेट को ध्वस्त करने की क्षमता रखता है। इस विमान का निर्माण फ्रांस की दसॉ एविएशन ने किया है। यह वहीं कंपनी ने जिसने रफाल का निर्माण किया है। अब तक 600 मिराज 2000 विमानों का निर्माण हो चुका है और लगभग 9 देशों में ये सेवा दे रहे हैं।

webdunia
इससे पहले राजस्थान के भरतपुर जिले में भी शनिवार सुबह वायुसेना का एक विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। हालांकि, यह तत्काल स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका है कि हादसे का शिकार विमान कोई हेलिकॉप्टर था या फिर लड़ाकू विमान तथा इसमें जानमाल का कितना नुकसान हुआ है।

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने सीडीएस अनिल चौधरी से बात की और विमान हादसों की जानकारी ली। वायुसेना ने हादसे की जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं।

