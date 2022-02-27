Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

ऑपरेशन गंगा : यूक्रेन से बुखारेस्ट के रास्ते 2 विमानों में 469 भारतीयों की वापसी

webdunia
रविवार, 27 फ़रवरी 2022 (08:08 IST)
नई दिल्ली। यूक्रेन में फंसे अपने हजारों नागरिकों में से 469 लोगों को रोमानिया के रास्ते भारत लाया गया है और अन्य लोगों को भी वापस लाने के प्रयास जारी हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वोलोदिमिर जेलेंस्की के साथ बातचीत में भारतीय नागरिकों की सुरक्षित वापसी का मुद्दा उठाया था।
 
रोमानिया की राजधानी बुखारेस्ट से पहली उड़ान शाम करीब 7:50 बजे मुंबई हवाई अड्डे पर पहुंची। केन्द्रीय मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने संकटग्रस्त यूक्रेन से लौटे लोगों की आगवानी की। बुखारेस्ट से 250 भारतीयों को लेकर दूसरी उड़ान भी  रात 3 बजे नई दिल्ली हवाई अड्डा पहुंची। बुडापेस्ट से तीसरी उड़ान के भी रविवार को आने की संभावना है।
 
नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्री ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया और राज्य मंत्री वी. मुरलीधरन ने रोमानिया की राजधानी बुखारेस्ट के रास्ते यूक्रेन से सुरक्षित निकाले गए भारतीय नागरिकों का स्वागत किया।

सिंधिया और वी. मुरलीधरन ने बुखारेस्ट के रास्ते यूक्रेन से दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे पर पहुंचे भारतीय नागरिकों के साथ बातचीत भी की।
 
भारत ने युद्ध ग्रस्त यूक्रेन से अपने लोगों की वापसी का अभियान तेज कर दिया है। ऐसी सूचना है कि यूक्रेन में भारतीय अधिकारियों को अपने लोगों को पड़ोसी देशों में ले जाने में कई जटिलताओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। यूक्रेन में फिलहाल करीब 16,000 भारतीय फंसे हुए हैं।
 

