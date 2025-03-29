हिंदू नववर्ष पर घर के सामने क्यों बांधी जाती है गुड़ी?
हिंदू नववर्ष पर मराठी समाज के लोग अपने घर के आगे गुड़ी बांधते हैं जो कि ध्वज का प्रतीक होती है
गुड़ी पड़वा पर क्यों खाई जाती है कड़वी नीम और गुड़
आमतौर पर नीम का नाम सुनते ही मुंह कड़वा हो जाता है। लेकिन गुड़ी पड़वा पर इसे प्रसाद के रूप में खाया जाता है ।
धर्म संग्रह | आरती चालीसा संग्रह | आरती संग्रह | आरती भजन | चालीसा संग्रह | आरती चालीसा मंत्र | श्री हनुमान चालीसा
देखे सम्पूर्ण आरती संग्रह, चालीसा संग्रह, आरती चालीसा वेबदुनिया के धर्म संग्रह में
श्री हनुमान चालीसा
श्रीगुरु चरन सरोज रज, निज मनु मुकुरु सुधारि। बरनऊं रघुबर बिमल जसु, जो दायकु फल चारि।। बुद्धिहीन तनु जानिके, सुमिरौं पवन-कुमार। बल बुद्धि बिद्या देहु मोहिं, हरहु कलेस बिकार।।
सुंदरकाण्ड का पाठ
महर्षि वाल्मीकि द्वारा रचित रामायण पर आधारित महाकाव्य रामचरित मानस का पंचम सोपान है सुंदरकाण्ड। सुंदरकाण्ड में रामदूत, पवनपुत्र हनुमान का यशोगान किया गया है।
ऐसा शादी का बायोडाटा तैयार करें जो सबके मन को भाए
अपनी पसंद का डिज़ाइन चुनें और 5 मिनट में बायोडाटा बनाकर डाउनलोड करें

Miami Open में फाइनल में पहुंचने के बाद फुटबॉल दिग्गज मेस्सी से मिले जोकोविच, जर्सी की एक्सचेंज

WD Sports Desk

, शनिवार, 29 मार्च 2025 (16:52 IST)
(Credit : X/Novak Djokovic)

Miami Open : चौथी वरीयता प्राप्त नोवाक जोकोविच (Novak Djokovic) ने ग्रिगोर दिमित्रोव (Grigor Dimitrov) को हराकर मियामी ओपन टेनिस के फाइनल में प्रवेश किया तो दर्शक दीर्घा में उनके लिए तालियां बजाने वालों में महान फुटबॉल खिलाड़ी लियोनेल मेस्सी (Lionel Messi) शामिल थे।

जोकोविच ने 14वीं वरीयता प्राप्त दिमित्रोव को 6 . 2, 6 . 3 से हराया। अब सातवें मियामी ओपन खिताब के लिए उनका सामना 19 साल के गैर वरीय जाकूब मेंसिक (Jakub Menšík) से होगा जिन्होंने तीसरी वरीयता प्राप्त टेलर फ्रिट्ज को 7 . 6, 4 . 6, 7 . 6 से परास्त किया।

37 वर्ष के जोकोविच अगर जीत जाते हैं तो यह उनका सौवां पेशेवर खिताब होगा।
 
कोर्ट पर इंटरव्यू में जोकोविच ने मेस्सी की मौजूदगी का जिक्र किया। मेस्सी मेजर लीग फुटबॉल में इंटर मियामी के लिए खेलते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि मेस्सी अपनी पत्नी और बच्चों के साथ लॉकर रूम में भी आए और उन्होंने एक दूसरे को तोहफे दिए।  (भाषा) 


