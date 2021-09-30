'मैं फुटबॉल टीम का गोलकीपर हूं, पंजाब का पूर्व CM नहीं', अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा मुझे टैग मत करो

जिसके जवाब में इस अमरिंदर सिंह ने खुद परेशान होकर ट्वीट लिखा कि प्यारी मीडिया और पत्रकारों, मेरा नाम अमरिंदर सिंह है लेकिन मैं भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम का गोलकीपर हूं। पंजाब का पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री नहीं। कृप्या मुझको अपने ट्वीट्स में टैग करना बंद करें।
Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab Please stop tagging me.— Amrinder Singh (@Amrinder_1) September 30, 2021
टीआरपी का खेल है बाबू भईया.. टीआरपी का खेल.. बच नहीं पाओगे आप.. इससे बेहतर है ख़ुद को Ex CM Punjab ही मान लो आप @Amrinder_1 सर— Jay Shukla (@JayShukla08) September 30, 2021
Indian Media right now** pic.twitter.com/PJj1mMkJmr
— Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) September 30, 2021
Rahul Gandhi also tagged Navjot Singh Sidhu, former Indian and former cricket player, thinking him a politician and look where that got us.
— Eminent Intellectual (@total_woke_) September 30, 2021
दोनों अलग अलग हो क्या??? pic.twitter.com/yNkeSRdsIu
— Viyogi (@Viyogi7) September 30, 2021
Thankfully you are not captain of the team.
Or else you'd literally be Captain Amrinder Singh— शिव-am (@Shivamda) September 30, 2021
Join BJP and help the Congress score a self goal
Consider it as your service to the nation— Devi Prasad Rao (@DeviPrasadRao8) September 30, 2021
I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead. https://t.co/MRy4aodJMx
— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 30, 2021फुटबॉल टीम भी अभी इस कारण सुर्खियों में है क्योंकि भारतीय टीम को मालदीव में होने वाले सैफ टूर्नामेंट में 4 देशों से दो दो हाथ करने है।