Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

'मैं फुटबॉल टीम का गोलकीपर हूं, पंजाब का पूर्व CM नहीं', अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा मुझे टैग मत करो

webdunia
गुरुवार, 30 सितम्बर 2021 (15:10 IST)
जबसे पंजाब में सियासी घमासान शुरु हुआ है तब से मीडिया पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह पर कड़ी निगाह रखे हुए है। कॉंग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने हाल ही में पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री पद से इस्तीफा दिया था और इसके बाद चरण जीत सिंह चन्नी ने मुख्यमंत्री की शपथ ली थी।

अमरिंदर सिंह की मुलाकात कल ही ग्रहमंत्री से हुई थी जो 45 मिनट तक चली। कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह के अगले कदम को  लेकर मीडिया काफी उत्सुक है लेकिन इस उत्सुकता में कुछ मीडिया हाउस ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर गलत अमरिंदर सिंह को ट्वीट कर दिया।
जिसके जवाब में इस अमरिंदर सिंह ने खुद परेशान होकर ट्वीट लिखा कि प्यारी मीडिया और पत्रकारों, मेरा नाम अमरिंदर सिंह है लेकिन मैं भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम का गोलकीपर हूं। पंजाब का पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री नहीं। कृप्या मुझको अपने ट्वीट्स में टैग करना बंद करें।

उनके इस ट्वीट के बाद ट्विटर पर काफी मजेदार कमेंट देखने को मिले।


इस पर पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री का भी ट्वीट आया और उन्होंने गोलकीपर अमरिंदर सिंह से सहानुभूति दिखाते हुए आगे के मैचों के लिए शुभकामनाएं दी।
फुटबॉल टीम भी अभी इस कारण सुर्खियों में है क्योंकि भारतीय टीम को मालदीव में होने वाले सैफ टूर्नामेंट में 4 देशों से दो दो हाथ करने है।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

अश्विन ने बताया मॉर्गन से हुए विवाद का पूरा मामला, साउदी पर भी बोला हमला

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos