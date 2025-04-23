पहलगाम आतंकी हमले से आहत भारतीय खेल जगत ने व्यक्त किया शोक

Heartbroken by the tragic attack in Jammu & Kashmir. Prayers for the victims and their families.— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) April 22, 2025
My heart aches for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. So much pain. So much loss. No reason, no cause can ever justify such brutality.— Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) April 23, 2025
To the families left behind—your grief is beyond words, but you are not alone.
We are with you.
In these dark moments, may we find…
Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike. #Pahalgam— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 22, 2025
Heartbroken by the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir today. I strongly condemn this cowardly act by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. India stands united with our brave Army, J&K Police, and Paramilitary forces in the fight against terrorism. Justice will prevail. ????????— Suresh Raina???????? (@ImRaina) April 22, 2025
My heart goes out to family members of all those who lost their lives in dastardly attack. This can't be forgiven.#Pahalgam— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 22, 2025
The Pahalgam terror attack is a heartbreaking reminder of the threats we continue to face. My prayers are with the brave souls we lost and their families. To those spreading fear — know that India stands united, and justice will prevail. Jai Hind. #PahalgamTerroristAttack— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 23, 2025
Deepest condolences to the victims and their families affected by the #PahalgamTerroristAttack . Wishing strength to all those going through this difficult time.— Satwik SaiRaj Rankireddy (@satwiksairaj) April 23, 2025
Shocked and angry to hear what happened in Kashmir today. While those responsible will be punished, and I’m sure they will, right now there’s a numb disbelief at the terrible acts and the manner in which it all happened. Praying for the souls of those who lost their lives in…— parthiv patel (@parthiv9) April 22, 2025
Heartbreaking to hear about the attack in Pahalgam. My prayers are with the victims and their families. Violence like this has no place in our country.— Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) April 22, 2025
Heartbreaking to hear about the terrorist attack in Kashmir. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. Praying for peace and strength.— K L Rahul (@klrahul) April 22, 2025
Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic attack in Pahalgam. Innocent lives lost to senseless violence. Praying for strength and peace for the affected families. Let's stand together against hate. #Pahalgam— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) April 22, 2025
Every time an innocent life is lost, humanity loses. It’s heartbreaking to see and hear about what happened in Kashmir today. I was just there couple of days ago — this pain feels too close.— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 22, 2025