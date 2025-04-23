धर्म संग्रह | आरती चालीसा संग्रह | आरती संग्रह | आरती भजन | चालीसा संग्रह | आरती चालीसा मंत्र | श्री हनुमान चालीसा
पहलगाम आतंकी हमले से आहत भारतीय खेल जगत ने व्यक्त किया शोक

pahalgam terrorist attack

WD Sports Desk

, बुधवार, 23 अप्रैल 2025 (12:00 IST)
ओलंपिक में दो पदक जीतने वाले नीरज चोपड़ा और पीवी सिंधु सहित खेल जगत ने पहलगाम में हुए घातक आतंकवादी हमले पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए इसकी कड़ी निंदा की। आतंकवादियों ने मंगलवार को दक्षिण कश्मीर के पहलगाम में एक प्रमुख पर्यटक स्थल पर हमला किया, जिसमें कम से कम 26 लोग मारे गए और कई अन्य घायल हो गए।
 
चोपड़ा ने एक्स पर लिखा, ‘‘जम्मू-कश्मीर में हुए दुखद हमले से दिल दहल गया है। पीड़ितों और उनके परिवारों के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं।’’

सिंधु ने भी एक भावुक पोस्ट में लिखा, ‘‘पहलगाम आतंकी हमले के पीड़ितों के लिए मेरा दिल दुखता है। इतना दर्द। इतना नुकसान। कोई भी किसी भी कारण से ऐसी क्रूरता को उचित नहीं ठहरा सकता। पीड़ित परिवारों का दुख शब्दों से परे है, लेकिन आप अकेले नहीं हैं। हम आपके साथ हैं। ’’

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के मुख्य कोच गौतम गंभीर ने लिखा, ‘‘पीड़ित परिवारों के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं। इसके लिए जिम्मेदार लोगों को इसकी कीमत चुकानी होगी। भारत हमला करेगा।’’

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर सुरेश रैना ने कहा, ‘‘आज कश्मीर के पहलगाम में आतंकी हमले से दिल टूट गया है। मैं पाकिस्तान प्रायोजित आतंकवादियों के इस कायरतापूर्ण कृत्य की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं। भारत आतंकवाद के खिलाफ लड़ाई में अपनी जांबाज सेना, जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस और अर्धसैनिक बलों के साथ एकजुट है। न्याय की जीत होगी।’’

भारत के पूर्व स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह ने लिखा, ‘‘इस कायराना हमले में अपनी जान गंवाने वाले सभी लोगों के परिवार के सदस्यों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना है। इसे माफ नहीं किया जा सकता।’’
 
लंदन ओलंपिक की कांस्य विजेता बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी साइना नेहवाल ने लिखा, ‘‘पहलगाम आतंकी हमला उन खतरों की दिल दहला देने वाली याद दिलाता है जिनका हम सामना कर रहे हैं। मेरी प्रार्थनाएं उन आत्माओं और उनके परिवारों के साथ हैं जिन्हें हमने खो दिया। डर फैलाने वाले जान लें कि भारत एकजुट है, और न्याय होगा। जय हिंद।’’

एक अन्य बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी सात्विकसाईराज रंकीरेड्डी ने लिखा, ‘‘पहलगाम में आतंकवादी हमले से प्रभावित पीड़ितों और उनके परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना। इस मुश्किल दौर से गुजर रहे सभी लोगों के लिए शक्ति प्रदान करने की कामना करता हूं। ’’

भारत के पूर्व विकेटकीपर पार्थिव पटेल ने लिखा, ‘‘आज कश्मीर में जो कुछ हुआ, उसे सुनकर हैरान और क्रोधित हूं। मुझे विश्वास है जिम्मेदार लोगों को दंडित किया जाएगा। पहलगाम में अपनी जान गंवाने वालों की आत्मा की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं।’’

शुभमन गिल और केएल राहुल की भारतीय बल्लेबाजी जोड़ी और पूर्व कप्तान अनिल कुंबले ने भी शोक व्यक्त किया।

गिल ने पोस्ट किया, ‘‘पहलगाम में हमले के बारे में सुनकर दिल दहल गया। मेरी प्रार्थनाएं पीड़ितों और उनके परिवारों के साथ हैं। इस तरह की हिंसा के लिए हमारे देश में कोई जगह नहीं है।’’
 
राहुल ने लिखा, ‘‘कश्मीर में आतंकवादी हमले के बारे में सुनकर दिल दहल गया। मेरी संवेदनाएं पीड़ितों के परिवारों के साथ हैं। शांति और शक्ति के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं।’’
 
 
कुंबले ने कहा, ‘‘पहलगाम में हुए दुखद हमले के बारे में सुनकर दिल दहल गया। निरर्थक हिंसा में निर्दोष लोगों की जान चली गई। प्रभावित परिवारों के लिए शक्ति और शांति की प्रार्थना करता हूं। आइए नफरत के खिलाफ एक साथ खड़े हों।’’

पठान बंधुओं यूसुफ और इरफान ने भी गहरी पीड़ा व्यक्त की।
 
इरफान ने अपने एक्स अकाउंट पर लिखा, ‘‘हर बार जब एक निर्दोष की जान जाती है तो मानवता हारती है। आज कश्मीर में जो हुआ उसे देखना और सुनना दिल दहला देने वाला है। मैं कुछ दिन पहले ही वहां था। यह दर्द बहुत करीब से महसूस होता है।’’

पश्चिम बंगाल के बहरामपुर से लोकसभा सांसद यूसुफ ने कहा, ‘‘जम्मू-कश्मीर के पहलगाम में निर्दोष पर्यटकों पर हुए भीषण आतंकी हमले से बहुत स्तब्ध और दुखी हूं। उन परिवारों के प्रति मेरी हार्दिक संवेदना है जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया है। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं। हिंसा के ऐसे कृत्यों के लिए हमारे समाज में कोई जगह नहीं है। शांति बनी रहे।’’  (भाषा)

