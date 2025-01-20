Select Your Language

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भारतीय महिला टीम की खो-खो विश्व कप जीत को ऐतिहासिक करार दिया

हमें फॉलो करें प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भारतीय महिला टीम की खो-खो विश्व कप जीत को ऐतिहासिक करार दिया

WD Sports Desk

, सोमवार, 20 जनवरी 2025 (11:18 IST)
Kho Kho World Cup

Kho Kho World Cup : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भारतीय महिला टीम को पहला खो-खो विश्व कप जीतने पर रविवार को बधाई देते हुए कहा कि इस जीत ने भारत के सबसे पुराने पारंपरिक खेलों में से एक को और अधिक सुर्खियों में ला दिया है। भारतीय महिला टीम ने रविवार को नेपाल के खिलाफ फाइनल मुकाबले में 78-40 की शानदार जीत दर्ज की

मोदी ने ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा, ‘‘ भारतीय महिला टीम को पहला खो-खो विश्व कप जीतने पर बधाई। यह ऐतिहासिक जीत उनके अद्वितीय कौशल, दृढ़ संकल्प और ‘टीम वर्क’ का परिणाम है।’’
 
उन्होंने कहा कि इस जीत ने भारत के सबसे पुराने पारंपरिक खेलों में से एक को और अधिक सुर्खियों में ला दिया है और इससे देश भर के युवा खिलाड़ियों को प्रेरणा मिलेगी।

ALSO READ: खो-खो विश्व कप : भारतीय पुरुष टीम भी बनी चैंपियन
प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा, ‘‘आशा है कि यह उपलब्धि आने वाले समय में और अधिक युवाओं के लिए इस खेल को अपनाने का मार्ग प्रशस्त करेगी।’’ (भाषा) 

खो-खो विश्व कप : भारतीय पुरुष टीम भी बनी चैंपियन

