प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भारतीय महिला टीम की खो-खो विश्व कप जीत को ऐतिहासिक करार दिया

The Queens of #KhoKho #TeamIndia’s women take the first-ever #KhoKhoWorldCup #TheWorldGoesKho #Khommunity #KhoKho #KKWCWomen #KKWC2025 pic.twitter.com/CezSmnrIZv— Kho Kho World Cup India 2025 (@Kkwcindia) January 19, 2025
Congratulations to the Indian women’s team on winning the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup! This historic victory is a result of their unparalleled skill, determination and teamwork.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2025
This triumph has brought more spotlight to one of India’s oldest traditional sports, inspiring… pic.twitter.com/5lMftjZB5Z