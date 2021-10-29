Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

रोहित से लेकर विराट का विकेट लेने वाले, शाहीन अफरीदी के मुस्कुराते चेहरे पर बन रहे हैं मजेदार मीम्स

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 29 अक्टूबर 2021 (14:09 IST)
भारत पाकिस्तान मैच में पहले ओवर में ही अपनी टीम को जीत के रास्ते पर ले जाने वाले खिलाड़ी के चहरे पर मुस्कान तो होगी ही। लेकिन इस मुस्कान का लोग ट्विटर पर अलग अलग मतलब निकाल रहे है और मजेदार मीम्स भी बना रहे हैं।

बात हो रही है पाकिस्तान के बाएं हाथ के गेंदबाज शाहीन शाह अफरीदी की जो भारत से हुए मुकाबले में मैन ऑफ द मैच थे। लगता है उनका मुस्कुराता हुआ चेहरा ट्रोल्स को बहुत पसंद आ गया है। यही कारण है कि उनकी तस्वीर पर बहुत सारे मीम्स बन रहे हैं।

यॉर्कर की रणनीति कर रहे थे तैयार अफरीदी

भारत के खिलाफ टी20 विश्व कप के पहले मैच में ऐतिहासिक जीत के सूत्रधारों में शामिल पाकिस्तान के तेज गेंदबाज शाहीन शाह अफरीदी ने कहा कि तेज इनस्विंग यॉर्कर से भारतीय शीर्षक्रम को परेशान करने की उनकी रणनीति कारगर साबित हुई।

पावरप्ले में पहली बार तीन ओवर डालने वाले शाहीन ने पहले दो ओवर में दो विकेट लेकर पाकिस्तान को शानदार शुरूआत दी।  उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ मैने पहली बार पावरप्ले में तीन ओवर डाले ।गेंद घूम रही थी और हालात से मदद मिली। मैने शुरूआती विकेट लेने की कोशिश की और कामयाब रहा।’’

21 वर्ष के अफरीदी ने चौथी गेंद पर रोहित शर्मा को पगबाधा आउट किया और दूसरे ओवर में केएल राहुल को पवेलियन भेजा।उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ मेरी ताकत नयी गेंद से यॉर्कर डालना है और यही हमारी रणनीति थी जो काम कर गई। मुझे यकीन था कि शुरूआत में स्विंग मिलने पर मैं उसे आउट कर दूंगा।’’
तीन ओवर में 19 रन देकर दो विकेट लेने के बाद डैथ ओवरों में उन्होंने विराट कोहली को आउट किया।अफरीदी ने कहा ,‘‘ बाबर आजम ने हमेशा मुझ पर भरोसा किया । योजना यह थी कि मैं पहला ओवर डालूंगा और फिर इमाद वसीम आयेगा। मैं टीम को शुरूआती कामयाबी दिलाना चाहता था।’’

विराट के विकेट के बारे में उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ मैने विराट को आउट करने की योजना बनाई थी लेकिन वह नंबर एक खिलाड़ी है । बाबर और उसकी बल्लेबाजी में कोई फर्क नहीं है। मैने उसे उसी तरह की गेंद डाली जैसी नेट्स पर बाबर को डालता हूं। ’’उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ विश्व कप में भारत के हराने का अहसास जबर्दस्त है। पाकिस्तान टीम के लिये यह खास है।’’

