Good news for Madhya Pradesh! Starting 8 new flights from July 16 onwards via @flyspicejet

- Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior

- Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior

- Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur

- Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad@MoCA_GoI & the aviation industry are committed to take #UDAN to greater heights!