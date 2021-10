लगातार छठे दिन महंगा हुआ पेट्रोल-डीजल, जानिए 10 दिन में कितने बढ़े दाम...

Prices of petrol and diesel rise by Re 0.30 (at Rs 104.14/litre) and Re 0.35 (at Rs 92.82/litre) respectively in Delhi today



In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 110.12/litre (up by Re 0.29) and diesel costs Rs 100.66/litre (up by Re 0.37) today pic.twitter.com/0O9GXsEEe2