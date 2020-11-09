Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

Fact Check: क्या दिवाली पर पटाखे फोड़ने से बढ़ेगा कोरोनावायरस का खतरा?

webdunia
सोमवार, 9 नवंबर 2020 (14:12 IST)
दिवाली का त्योहार जल्द ही आने वाला है, लेकिन कोरोनावायरस के चलते इस बार उत्साह कुछ फीका रहेगा। महामारी के कारण लोगों से इस साल पटाखे ना फोड़ने की अपील की जा रही है। कई राज्य सरकारें त्योहार के पहले ही पटाखों पर बैन लगा चुके हैं। लेकिन फिर भी कई लोगों के जहन में यह सवाल उठता है कि क्या पटाखों और कोरोनावायरस में कोई संबंध है। क्या वाकई पटाखों के इस्तेमाल से बढ़ेगा कोरोना का खतरा बढ़ेगा। आइए जानते हैं इस बारे में केंद्र सरकार और हेल्थ एक्स्पर्ट्स क्या कहते हैं।

भारत सरकार की प्रेस इंफॉर्मेशन ब्यूरो (PIB) ने स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय की तरफ से कोविड-19 के लिए बनाए गए इंटरैक्टिव प्लेटफॉर्म ‘कोविड इंडिया सेवा’ के टवीट को शेयर करते हुए बताया कि पटाखों को जलाने से वायु प्रदूषण बढ़ेगा, जिससे कोविड-19 तेज गति से फैल सकता है।



‘कोविड इंडिया सेवा’ ने एक यूजर के सवाल का जवाब देते हुए लिखा है कि हेल्थ एक्स्पर्ट्स का कहना है कि पटाखों को फोड़ने से निकलने वाले वायु प्रदूषकों से एलर्जी और सांस की समस्याएं बढेंगी, जिससे कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण तेजी से फैलने का खतरा है।



‘कोविड इंडिया सेवा’ ने आगे लिखा कि कुछ अध्ययनों से पता चला है कि वायु प्रदूषकों के उच्च स्तर के संपर्क में रहने वाले लोगों को कोरोना संक्रमण का अधिक खतरा होता है। इस प्रकार, वायु प्रदूषण और कोरोना के बीच महत्वपूर्ण संबंध है क्योंकि कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों से निकले कोरोनोवायरस के एरोसोल कम तापमान और वायु प्रदूषकों के कारण हवा में अधिक समय तक रहेंगे और बिना मस्क पहने स्वस्थ व्यक्तियों इन्हें इन्हेल कर सकते हैं।



वहीं, अमेरिका के एक रिसर्च से पता चला है कि जो लोग प्रदूषण फैलाने वाले सूक्ष्म कणों के संपर्क में ज्यादा समय तक रहते हैं उनकी कोरोनावायरस से मौत होने की आशंका बढ़ जाती है।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
अपने जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

By-election results 2020 । मध्य प्रदेश विधानसभा उपचुनाव परिणाम 2020

प्रचलित

webdunia

बिहार में किसको मिलेगी सत्ता, देखें सभी Exit poll के नतीजे

webdunia

कोरोना के खतरे को देखते हुए NGT ने देशभर में पटाखों पर लगाया प्रतिबंध, इन शहरों में मिलेगी छूट

webdunia

इंदौर में कंप्यूटर बाबा के खिलाफ बड़ी कार्रवाई, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

webdunia

गरुड़ पुराण की बस 1 बात ध्यान में रख ली तो धन बरसेगा, सौभाग्य चमकेगा

webdunia

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos