#90sLove के साथ बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने बताई 90 के दशक की अपनी फेवरेट फिल्म

शुक्रवार, 15 मई 2020 (15:39 IST)
बॉलीवुड के 90 के दशक को याद करके हुए इस समय ट्विटर पर #90sLove ट्रेंड कर रहा है। काजोल, अजय देवगन, अक्षय कुमार, अभिषेक बच्चन, करण जौहर से लेकर रणवीर सिंह जैसे कई बॉलीवुड सितारे 90 के दशक की अपनी फेवरेट फिल्मों के बारे में बता चुके हैं। 

दरअसल, ट्विटर इंडिया ने एक गेम शुरू किया है, जिसमें आपको 90 के दशक की अपनी फेवरेट फिल्म का नाम बताना है। इसके साथ ही अपने 5 दोस्तों को टैग भी करना है, जो इस चेन को आगे बढ़ाएंगे। ट्विटर के इस गेम के शुरू करने के बाद सबसे पहले काजोल ने इसका जवाब दिया। आइए जानते हैं किसने ‍कौन-सी फिल्म को अपना फेवरेट बताया-

काजोल ने बताया कि उनकी फेवरिट फिल्म ‘कुछ कुछ होता है’ और ‘प्यार तो होना ही था’ है। उन्होंने अजय देवगन, आमिर खान, करण जौहर, तनीशा मुखर्जी और शाहरुख खान को टैग किया।

Love this @TwitterIndia. My favourite movies are 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' & 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and I’m tagging @ajaydevgn @aamir_khan @karanjohar @TanishaaMukerji @iamsrk
Tell me yours!#90slove https://t.co/ND4SMep58y

— Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 14, 2020


अजय देवगन ने बताया कि उनकी फेवरिट फिल्म ‘जख्म’ है। उन्होंने अक्षय कुमार और अभिषेक बच्चन को फेवरिट फिल्म बताने के लिए टैग किया।

So my most favourite film from the 90s till date is Zakhm. And I am further tagging @akshaykumar & @juniorbachchan to tell me theirs.. #90slove https://t.co/QYhEzjbDvA

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 14, 2020

अभिषेक बच्चन ने ‘अग्निपथ’ को फेवरिट फिल्म बताया। उन्होंने रितेश देशमुख और जॉन अब्राहम को टैग किया।

Thanks AJ @ajaydevgn my favourite film from the 90’s would have to be Agneepath. I would like to further tag @Riteishd @iHrithik and @TheJohnAbraham to tell me theirs #90slove

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 14, 2020


अक्षय कुमार ने बताया कि उनकी फेवरिट फिल्म ‘संघर्ष’ और ‘अंदाज अपना अपना’ है। उन्होंने रणवीर सिंह और करण जौहर को टैग किया।

Thank you @ajaydevgn...so my favourite films from the 90s would have to be Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna. I’m further tagging @ranveerofficial and @karanjohar to share theirs. #90slove https://t.co/1xiH5yk7t2

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 14, 2020

रितेश देशमुख ने बताया कि उनकी फेवरिट फिल्म ‘दिलवाले दुल्हनिया ले जाएंगे’, ‘कुछ कुछ होता है’ और ‘हम आपके हैं कौन’ है। उन्होंने माधुरी दीक्षित, शाहरुख खान और करण जौहर को टैग किया।

Thanks AB @juniorbachchan -My favourite films of 90s #DilwaleDulhaniyaLeJaayenege #KuchKuchHotaHai #HumAapkeHaiKaun I further tag my favourites to tell me thier 90’s favourite film. @MadhuriDixit @iamsrk @karanjohar https://t.co/szG8IYWhed

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 14, 2020


रणवीर सिंह ने बताया कि उनकी फेवरिट फिल्म ‘जुड़वा’ और ‘राजा बाबू’ है। उन्होंने अली अब्बास जफर और अर्जुन कपूर को टैग किया।

90’s is the decade that defines me ! I love everything 90’s ! From films to fashion to music to pop culture ! Two of my absolute favourite movies from the 90’s are JUDWAA & RAJA BABU ! :) I nominate @aliabbaszafar and Baba @arjunk26 to share their favourites :) #90slove https://t.co/hWKFvyEqav

— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 14, 2020


करण जौहर ने बताया कि उनकी फेवरिट फिल्म ‘हम आपके हैं कौन’ और ‘लम्हें’ है। उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि उन्होंने इस लिस्ट में अपनी सबसे पसंदीदा फिल्म ‘दिलवाले दुल्हनिया ले जाएंगे’ को शामिल नहीं किया, क्योंकि यह उनकी ही फिल्म है।

Hey Akshay ! I owe my journey in cinema to the 90s ! My favourite films in that decade are #HumAapkehaikaun and #Lamhe ( not including my most favourite #DDLJ as I worked on it) https://t.co/101Cv7siwU

— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 14, 2020


रितिक रोशन ने बताया कि उनकी फेवरिट फिल्म ‘करण अर्जुन’ है। उन्होंने कहा कि ये पहली फिल्म जिसके लिए उन्होंने स्क्रिप्ट से लेकर फिल्म को असिस्ट करने का काम भी किया था।

Thanks Bro braz. Mine has got to be KARAN ARJUN . It was the first film I experienced from scripting , assisting till the first show in Chandan . My joy was unmatched when the audience went crazy . https://t.co/sXzwvTsP1X

— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 15, 2020

विद्या बालन की फिल्म 'शकुंतला देवी' भी अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर होगी रिलीज

लॉक डाउन का यह जोक लोटपोट कर देगा : तेरी शादी की सालगिरह कब है ??

Lock down Jokes : 21 दिन के ये मजेदार चुटकुले आपको लोटपोट कर देंगे

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

