90sLove के साथ बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने बताई 90 के दशक की अपनी फेवरेट फिल्म

Love this @TwitterIndia. My favourite movies are 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' & 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and I’m tagging @ajaydevgn @aamir_khan @karanjohar @TanishaaMukerji @iamsrk— Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 14, 2020
Tell me yours!#90slove https://t.co/ND4SMep58y
So my most favourite film from the 90s till date is Zakhm. And I am further tagging @akshaykumar & @juniorbachchan to tell me theirs.. #90slove https://t.co/QYhEzjbDvA— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 14, 2020
Thanks AJ @ajaydevgn my favourite film from the 90’s would have to be Agneepath. I would like to further tag @Riteishd @iHrithik and @TheJohnAbraham to tell me theirs #90slove— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 14, 2020
Thank you @ajaydevgn...so my favourite films from the 90s would have to be Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna. I’m further tagging @ranveerofficial and @karanjohar to share theirs. #90slove https://t.co/1xiH5yk7t2— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 14, 2020
Thanks AB @juniorbachchan -My favourite films of 90s #DilwaleDulhaniyaLeJaayenege #KuchKuchHotaHai #HumAapkeHaiKaun I further tag my favourites to tell me thier 90’s favourite film. @MadhuriDixit @iamsrk @karanjohar https://t.co/szG8IYWhed— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 14, 2020
90’s is the decade that defines me ! I love everything 90’s ! From films to fashion to music to pop culture ! Two of my absolute favourite movies from the 90’s are JUDWAA & RAJA BABU ! :) I nominate @aliabbaszafar and Baba @arjunk26 to share their favourites :) #90slove https://t.co/hWKFvyEqav— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 14, 2020
Hey Akshay ! I owe my journey in cinema to the 90s ! My favourite films in that decade are #HumAapkehaikaun and #Lamhe ( not including my most favourite #DDLJ as I worked on it) https://t.co/101Cv7siwU— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 14, 2020
Thanks Bro braz. Mine has got to be KARAN ARJUN . It was the first film I experienced from scripting , assisting till the first show in Chandan . My joy was unmatched when the audience went crazy . https://t.co/sXzwvTsP1X— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 15, 2020