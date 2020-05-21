मनीषा कोइराला ने किया नेपाल के विवादित नक्शे का समर्थन, भड़के सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स

गुरुवार, 21 मई 2020 (16:23 IST)
भारत के 8 मई को कैलाश मानसरोवर रोड लिंक का उद्घाटन करने के बाद से काठमांडू-नई दिल्ली के बीच सीमा विवाद को लेकर तनातनी चल रही है। नेपाल ने लिपुलेख में सड़क बनाने के कदम पर कड़ी आपत्ति जताई थी और फिर अपने देश का नया नक्शा जारी कर उसमें भारत के तीन इलाकों को भी शामिल कर दिया।

 
नेपाल और भारत के बीच उभरे हालिया सीमा विवाद के बीच एक्ट्रेस मनीषा कोइराला ने ट्विटर पर विवादित ट्वीट शेयर किया है। मनीषा कोइराला ने नेपाल के नए नक्शे का समर्थन किया है, जिसके चलते लोग उनपर भड़क गए हैं। मनीषा ने नेपाल के विदेश मंत्री प्रदीप ग्यावली के ट्वीट को शेयर करते हुए उनका सपोर्ट किया था।
 
मनीषा ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'हमारे छोटे से राष्ट्र का सम्मान बनाए रखने के लिए आपका धन्यवाद। अब हम इन तीनों महान देशों के बीच एक शांत और सम्मानपूर्वक बातचीत की राह देख रहे हैं।
 




 
मनीषा कोइराला के इस ट्वीट के बाद कई भारतीय यूजर्स भड़क गए हैं, और उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल कर रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं, लोगों ने उन्हें गद्दार तक करार दे दिया है। 
 
बता दें कि काठमांडू में जन्मी मनीषा नेपाली राजनेता प्रकाश कोइराला की बेटी हैं। उनके दादा बिशेश्वर प्रसाद कोइराला 1959 से 1960 तक नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री थे। 
 

