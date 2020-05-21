मनीषा कोइराला ने किया नेपाल के विवादित नक्शे का समर्थन, भड़के सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स

Thank you for keeping the dignity of our small nation..we all are looking forward for a peaceful and respectful dialogue between all three great nations now https://t.co/A60BZNjgyK— Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) May 18, 2020
Manisha beta, chahe ‘Dil Se’ socho ya ‘Mann’ se, lekin agar ‘Lajja’ hai to ‘Khamoshi’ dikhao aur political ‘Saudagar’ mat bano. Apni China ke saath wali ‘Ek Chhoti Si Love Story’ ko ‘Gupt’ rakho, nahi to ’Bombay’ mein reh ke jo kamaya hai, wahan se ‘Kachhe Dhaage’ toot jaayenge..— The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 20, 2020
Pls go and earn in nepali film industry,— patelbhai(gujaratwale) (@Manoj28345898) May 20, 2020
Gaddar! Galti Kajol ki hai. Isko Gupt me nibta diya hota to aaj hame ye din nahi dekhna padta. Itni saari opportunity mili thi 3 ghante me. Sab waste kar di.— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) May 20, 2020
Manisha you do not have same at all . Better you leave India . You have shame do not come India again . Mantel one things this three palace belong to India only . I am also Nepali Kunwar chettri . I always support India . I love my country India only .— uma (@uma39899425) May 20, 2020