यूजर्स के निशाने पर अक्षय कुमार, इस वजह से 'लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब' को बायकॉट करने की उठी मांग, ट्रेंड हुआ #ShameOnUAkshayKumar

शुक्रवार, 16 अक्टूबर 2020 (17:06 IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्टर अक्षय कुमार की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म 'लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब' का ट्रेलर पिछले हफ्ते लॉन्च हो गया है। इसके ट्रेलर को काफी पसंद किया गया। लेकिन अब अक्षय कुमार ट्विटर यूजर्स के निशाने पर आ गऋ हैं और इसकी वजह भी फिल्म 'लक्ष्मी‍ बॉम्ब' है। ट्विटर पर #ShameOnUAkshayKumar ट्रेंड कर रहा है।

 
यूजर्स 'लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब' पर लव जिहाद को बढ़ावा देने के आरोप लग रहे हैं। राघव लॉरेंस के डायरेक्शन में बनी इस फिल्म में अक्षय कुमार आसिफ का रोल प्ले कर रहे हैं, जो हिंदू लड़की प्रिया (कियारा आडवाणी) से प्यार करता है। अक्षय की इस फिल्म को लेकर लोग जमकर भड़के हुए हैं और तरह-तरह से रिएक्ट कर रहे हैं। 
 


फिल्म का विरोध करने वाले लोग इसके टाइटल में लक्ष्मी शब्द इस्तेमाल किए जाने पर भी आपत्ति जता रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि दीपावली पर रिलीज होने वाली फिल्म माता लक्ष्मी के नाम का गलत इस्तेमाल कर रही है और लव जिहाद को प्रमोट कर रही है।
 


एक शख्स ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, शबीना खान 'लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब' की प्रोड्यूसर हैं, जो कश्मीरी अलगाववादी है। आसिफ (अक्षय) को ट्रांसजेंडर लक्ष्मी का भूत लग जाता है, जो लाल साड़ी पहनता है और त्रिशूल रखता है। ऑफिशियल टीजर के बैकड्रॉप में मां लक्ष्मी को दिखाया गया। जब भूत नहीं लगता, जब आसिफ की गर्लफ्रेंड प्रिया है। लानत है अक्षय कुमार पर।" 
 


एक और शख्स ने लिखा- मुझे यकीन नहीं होता कि अक्षय कुमार भी बॉलीवुड के जोकरों में शामिल हैं। मैं सोचता था कि वे दूसरों से अलग हैं। अब लव जिहाद को बढ़ावा दे रहे हैं। प्लीज #BoycottLaxmiBomb, #ShameOnAkshayKumar को री-ट्वीट करें।
 
एक यूजर ने कहा- अक्षय हम आपके साथ थे। लेकिन हमारे लिए देश और धर्म पहले है। नेता और अभिनेता उसके बाद। हम शर्मिंदा हैं कि आप आर. भारत के खिलाफ कोर्ट गए और ऐसी फिल्म में एक्टिंग कर रहे हैं, जो लव जिहाद को बढ़ावा देती है।
 
बता दें कि ये तमिल फिल्म 'कांचना' का हिन्दी रीमेक है। पहले यह 22 मई 2020 को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होनी थी। लेकिन कोरोना महामारी की वजह से लगे लॉकडाउन के चलते इसे आगे बढ़ा दिया गया। अब यह फिल्म 9 नवंबर को ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार पर आएगी।
 

