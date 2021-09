India reports 28,326 new COVID cases, 26,032 recoveries, and 260 deaths in the past 24 hours.



Active cases: 3,03,476

Total recoveries: 3,29,02,351

Death toll: 4,46,918



Vaccination: 85,60,81,527 (68,42,786 in the last 24 hours) pic.twitter.com/2g3YsGlXnS