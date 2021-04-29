CoronaVirus Live Updates : दिल्ली में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के 24,235 नए मामले, 395 मरीजों की मौत

कोविड टेस्ट करवाने पर आज मेरी रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है। मुझे किसी तरह के लक्षण नहीं हैं और मैं ठीक महसूस कर रहा हूं। कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए मैं आइसोलेशन में रहकर ही कार्य जारी रखूंगा।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 29, 2021
India reports 3,79,257 new #COVID19 cases, 3645 deaths and 2,69,507 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
Total cases: 1,83,76,524
Total recoveries: 1,50,86,878
Death toll: 2,04,832
Active cases: 30,84,814
Total vaccination: 15,00,20,648
-अमेरिका से चिकित्सा आपूर्ति की पहली खेप अगले दो दिनों में भारत पहुंच जाने की उम्मीद है।
#WATCH | Two flights from Russia, carrying 20 oxygen concentrators, 75 ventilators, 150 bedside monitors, and medicines totalling 22 MT, arrived at Delhi airport earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/L2JRu3WLZs— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021