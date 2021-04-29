CoronaVirus Live Updates : दिल्ली में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के 24,235 नए मामले, 395 मरीजों की मौत

1,50,86,878 रिकवर, 2,04,832 की मौत, 30,84,814 एक्टिव मामले।

India reports 3,79,257 new #COVID19 cases, 3645 deaths and 2,69,507 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,83,76,524

Total recoveries: 1,50,86,878

Death toll: 2,04,832

Active cases: 30,84,814



Total vaccination: 15,00,20,648 pic.twitter.com/ak1MKYUW7R