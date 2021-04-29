Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

CoronaVirus Live Updates : दिल्ली में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के 24,235 नए मामले, 395 मरीजों की मौत

webdunia
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
share
गुरुवार, 29 अप्रैल 2021 (20:20 IST)
नई दिल्ली। देश में कोरोनावायरस का कहर थमने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा है। आज कोरोना संक्रमण के 3,79,257 के नए मामले सामने आए ज‍बकि 3645 लोगों की मौत हो गई। कोरोनावायरस से जुड़ी हर जानकारी.... 


12:28 AM, 30th Apr
दिल्ली में गुरुवार को कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के 24,235 नए मामले सामने आने के साथ ही दिल्ली में संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या बढ़कर 11,22,286 तक पहुंच गई। शहर में संक्रमण की दर 32.82 दर्ज की गई। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के बुलेटिन के मुताबिक दिल्ली में गुरुवार को कोविड-19 के 395 मरीजों की मौत हो गई जो कि पिछले साल महामारी की शुरुआत के बाद से एक दिन सर्वाधिक संख्या है। शहर में अब तक 15,772 लोग इस घातक वायरस के कारण जान गंवा चुके हैं। दिल्ली में लगातार 8वें दिन संक्रमण के कारण 300 से अधिक मरीजों की मौत दर्ज की गई। बुलेटिन के मुताबिक राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में अब तक 10.08 लाख से अधिक मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं जबकि वर्तमान में 97,977 मरीज उपचाराधीन हैं। 
 
हरियाणा में बढ़े मामले : हरियाणा में गुरुवार को कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के 13,947 नए मामले सामने आए, जिसके साथ ही राज्य में संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या बढ़कर 4,74,145 तक पहुंच गई। राज्य के स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने यह जानकारी दी। विभाग के मुताबिक प्रदेश में पिछले 24 घंटे में कोविड-19 के 97 मरीजों की मौत के साथ ही इस घातक वायरस के कारण जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 4,118 हो गई। हरियाणा में अब तक 3,76,852 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं जबकि 93,175 मरीज उपचाराधीन हैं।
 
पंजाब में गुरुवार को संक्रमण के 6,812 नए मामले सामने आने के साथ ही अब तक राज्य में 3,64,910 लोग वायरस की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के बुलेटिन के मुताबिक, इसी अवधि में 138 मरीजों की मौत के बाद राज्य में मृतक संख्या बढ़कर 8,909 तक पहुंच गई।

पंजाब में  5,059 मरीज संक्रमणमुक्त हुए जिसके साथ ही अब तक 3,01,047 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं जबकि वर्तमान में 54,954 मरीज उपचाराधीन हैं। राज्य में अब तक 71,63,789 नमूनों की जांच की जा चुकी है। वहीं, केंद्र शासित चंडीगढ़ में गुरुवार को कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के 801 नए मामले सामने आने के साथ ही संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या बढ़कर 41,923 हो गई जबकि आठ मरीजों की मौत के बाद शहर में मृतक संख्या 465 तक पहुंच गई। स्वास्थ्य बुलेटिन में यह जानकारी दी गई। चंडीगढ़ में बृहस्पतिवार को 447 मरीज संक्रमणमुक्त हुए जिसके साथ ही अब तक 34,806 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं जबकि वर्तमान में 6,652 मरीज उपचाराधीन हैं।

08:19 PM, 29th Apr
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी कोविड की स्थिति पर विचार के लिए शुक्रवार को मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक की अध्यक्षता करेंगे : सूत्र ।

08:18 PM, 29th Apr
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा अगले तीन महीने में 18 वर्ष से अधिक आयु वर्ग के सभी लोगों के टीकाकरण की योजना तैयार। 

03:00 PM, 29th Apr
-उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने सप्ताहांत में लगने वाले लॉकडाउन की अवधि एक दिन और बढ़ा दी है।
-उत्तर प्रदेश में कोविड-19 संक्रमण की स्थिति के मद्देनजर कक्षा एक से आठ तक के सभी स्कूल अब सत्र के अंत यानी 20 मई तक बंद रहेंगे और शिक्षकों को घर से काम करने की इजाजत होगी।
-उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने कोविड-19 के मरीजों का उपचार कर रहे सभी निजी अस्पतालों को अपने यहां भर्ती मरीजों के उचित इलाज के लिए अपेक्षित दवाओं एवं उपकरणों की आवश्यकता पड़ने पर मुख्य चिकित्साधिकारी को सूचित करने का निर्देश दिया है।
-नेपाल की राजधानी काठमांडू और अन्य शहरों में 15 दिनों के लिए कर्फ्यू लगाया गया है। देश में कोविड-19 महामारी की दूसरी लहर को देखते हुए यह फैसला किया गया है।

02:20 PM, 29th Apr
webdunia
-मध्य प्रदेश और महाराष्ट्र को मांग से ज्यादा ऑक्सीजन क्यों मिल रही है जबकि दिल्ली ने जितनी मांगी है उससे कम ऑक्सीजन मिल रही है : उच्च न्यायालय ने केंद्र से पूछा
-बदायूं जिले की सहसवान तहसील के उपजिलाधिकारी किशोर गुप्ता बरेली के निजी अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान निधन हो गया। कोरोना संक्रमण से पीड़ित रहे गुप्ता करीब 60 साल के थे।
 

12:09 PM, 29th Apr
-उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री और वरिष्ठ समाजवादी नेता हाजी र‍ियाज अहमद का कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण निधन हो गया। वह 69 वर्ष के थे।
-सरकार ने 17 चिकित्सा उपकरणों के आयात की तीन माह के लिये मंजूरी दे दी। यह मंजूरी कुछ शर्तों के साथ दी गई है। आयातकों को सीमा शुल्क से माल की मंजूरी और घरेलू बाजार में ऐसे उत्पादों की बिक्री से पहले जरूरी जानकारी देनी होगी।
-इटली के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि भारत से बुधवार शाम को रोम पहुंचे 210 हवाई यात्रियों को अनिवार्य रूप से पृथकवास में रखा जाएगा।

10:28 AM, 29th Apr
-राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गेहलोत कोरोना पॉजिटिव।  
-ट्वीट कर कहा, कोविड टेस्ट करवाने पर आज मेरी रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है। मुझे किसी तरह के लक्षण नहीं हैं और मैं ठीक महसूस कर रहा हूं। कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए मैं आइसोलेशन में रहकर ही कार्य जारी रखूंगा।

10:24 AM, 29th Apr
-पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना संक्रमण के 3,79,257 के नए मामले सामने आए ज‍बकि 3645 लोगों की मौत हो गई।
-स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय द्वारा जारी आंकड़ों के अनुसार, देश में अब तक कोरोना के 1,83,76,524 नए मामले सामने आए,
1,50,86,878 रिकवर, 2,04,832 की मौत, 30,84,814 एक्टिव मामले।

10:24 AM, 29th Apr
-भारतीय जनता पार्टी के झारखंड पूर्व अध्यक्ष और सिंहभूम के पूर्व सांसद लक्ष्मण गिलुवा नहीं रहे । वह 56 वर्ष के थे।
-कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने के बाद उन्हें इलाज के लिए टाटा मोटर्स अस्पताल जमशेदपुर में भर्ती कराया गया था।

10:23 AM, 29th Apr
-भारत में कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच रूस से मेडिकल जरूरतों की पहली खेप गुरुवार को भारत पहुंच गई है।
-रूस ने भारत को भेजी पहली खेप में  20 ऑक्सीजन कंसंटेटर, 75 वेंटिलेटर, 150 बेडसाइड मॉनिटर और  दवाइयां  शामिल है। रूस से दो उड़ाने यह सारी मदद लेकर आज सुबह दिल्ली पहुंची।
-अमेरिका से चिकित्सा आपूर्ति की पहली खेप अगले दो दिनों में भारत पहुंच जाने की उम्मीद है।
-विदेशों में भारतीय मिशनों से कहा गया है कि वे ऑक्सीजन संबंधी उपकरणों व रेमडेसिविर जैसी अहम दवाइयों की खरीद पर तवज्जो दें।

07:22 AM, 29th Apr
-पश्चिम बंगाल में तृणमूल कांग्रेस के निर्वतमान विधायक गौरी शंकर दत्ता का यहां एक निजी अस्पताल में कोरोना वायरस के कारण निधन हो गया।
-70 वर्षीय दत्ता 10 दिन पहले कोविड-19 से संक्रमित पाए गए थे और उन्हें जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। वह तृणमूल कांग्रेस से टिकट नहीं मिलने पर हाल में भाजपा में शामिल हो गए थे।

Share this Story:
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • whatsapp

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

webdunia
Live Update : 5 राज्यों के विधानसभा चुनाव Exit Poll

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, 7 मई तक जारी रहेगा Corona कर्फ्यू, आगे भी बढ़ सकता है

webdunia

थाईलैंड से खाली ऑक्सीजन टैंकरों की खेप भारत पहुंची, गृह मंत्रालय ने ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

webdunia

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने लगाई केंद्र सरकार को जमकर फटकार, पूछा- ऑक्सीजन की कमी को कैसे दूर किया जाएगा?

webdunia

श्री बजरंग बाण का पाठ

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos