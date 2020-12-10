Select Your Language

Live Updates : किसानों की सरकार को चेतावनी, रद्द नहीं हुए कानून तो रेलवे ट्रैक करेंगे ब्लॉक

गुरुवार, 10 दिसंबर 2020 (19:25 IST)
नई दिल्ली। किसान आंदोलन के 15वें दिन भी किसान दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर डटे हुए हैं। उन्होंने कृषि कानून में संशोधन के सरकार के प्रस्ताव को नामंजूर कर दिया है और आंदोलन तेज करने की चेतावनी दी है... किसान आंदोलन से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...


06:53 PM, 10th Dec
कृषि मंत्री की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के बाद किसानों ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की। किसान नेता बूटा सिंह ने कहा कि  हमने 10 दिसंबर तक का अल्टीमेटम दिया है। अगर प्रधानमंत्री हमारी बात नहीं सुनते हैं और कानून को रद्द नहीं करते हैं तो हम रेलवे ट्रैक को ब्लॉक कर देंगे। आज की बैठक में यह निर्णय लिया गया कि देश के सभी लोग पटरियों पर उतरेंगे। संयुक्त किसान मंच एक तारीख तय करेगा और इसकी घोषणा करेगा। भारतीय किसान यूनियन के बलबीर सिंह राजेवाल ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने माना है कि कानून व्यापारियों के लिए बनाए गए हैं। यदि कृषि राज्य का विषय है, तो उन्हें इसके बारे में कानून बनाने का अधिकार नहीं है।

12:26 PM, 10th Dec
-किसान आंदोलन पर शाम 4 बजे कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस।
-आंदोलनकारी किसानों से आंदोलन समाप्त कर सरकार के साथ काम करने की अपील की।

11:22 AM, 10th Dec
-समाजवादी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने कहा कि किसान आंदोलन भारत के इस लोकतांत्रिक मूल्य की पुनर्स्थापना का भी आंदोलन है कि सरकार के सभी फैसलों में आम जनता की भागीदारी होनी चाहिए।
-उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, 'किसान आंदोलन भारत के इस लोकतांत्रिक मूल्य की पुनर्स्थापना का भी आंदोलन है कि सरकार के सभी फैसलों में आम जनता की भागीदारी होनी चाहिए, सरकार की मनमानी नहीं और इसी लिए भारत में लोकतंत्र को बचाने के लिए देश का हर नागरिक आज 'किसान आंदोलन' के साथ भावनात्मक रूप से जुड़ता जा रहा है।'

11:15 AM, 10th Dec
-संजय राउत का बड़ा बयान, यदि केंद्रीय मंत्री के पास किसान आंदोलन के पीछे चीन और पाकिस्तान का हाथ होने की जानकारी है तो रक्षा मंत्री को तुरंत चीन और पाक पर सर्जिकल स्ट्रा‍इक कर देना चाहिए। राष्ट्रपति, प्रधानमंत्री, गृहमंत्री और सेना प्रमुखों को इस मामले में गंभीरता से चर्चा करना चाहिए। 

11:04 AM, 10th Dec
-भारतीय किसान यूनियन के नेता मनजीत सिंह ने कहा कि सरकार की मंशा किसान आंदोलन को कमजोर करने की है लेकिन अब ज्यादा से ज्यादा किसान दिल्ली आकर इस आंदोलन में शामिल हो रहे हैं। हम दिल्ली के लोगों से अपील करते हैं कि हमें समर्थन दें।
 

11:03 AM, 10th Dec
-सिंघु, औचंदी, पियाऊ मनियारी और मंगेश बॉर्डर आज बंद रहेंगे। एनएच 44 भी बंद रहेगा। इन रास्तों पर जाने की बजाय लामपुर, साफियाबाद, सबोली और सिंघु स्कूल टोल टैक्स बॉर्डर का इस्तेमाल करें। मुकरबा और जीटी करनाल रोड से ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट किया गया है। 
-टिकरी और धांसा बॉर्डर आज पूरी तरह से बंद रहेंगे। वहीं झटीकरा बॉर्डर सिर्फ दो पहिया वाहन और पैदल राहगीरों के लिए खुला रहेगा।
-किसान आंदोलन आज 15वें दिन में प्रवेश कर चुका है और आज भी किसान टिकरी बॉर्डर पर डटे हैं।
 

09:02 AM, 10th Dec
-लेबर पार्टी के ब्रिटिश सिख सांसद तनमनजीत सिंह धेसी ने प्रधानमंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन से भारत में किसानों द्वारा किए जा रहे विरोध प्रदर्शन पर संसद में सवाल पूछा।
-जॉनसन ने जवाब में कहा कि भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच किसी भी विवाद का हल वहां की सरकारें कर सकती हैं।
-हालांकि बाद में ब्रिटेन सरकार ने इस पर सफाई देते हुए कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री ने सवाल ठीक से नहीं सुना था।

08:30 AM, 10th Dec
-कांग्रेस नेता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने दावा किया कि किसान आंदोलन में अब तक 10 किसानों की मौत हो चुकी है।
-सुरजेवाला ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'किसान आंदोलन के दौरान 10 किसानों की मौत हो चुकी है। क्या इससे पीएम मोदी का दिल नहीं पसीजा?

07:51 AM, 10th Dec
-किसान नेताओं ने नए कृषि कानूनों में संशोधन के सरकार के प्रस्ताव को किया खारिज।
-किसान संघ के नेताओं ने प्रस्ताव को 'देश के किसानों का अपमान' करार दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि वे शनिवार को जयपुर-दिल्ली और दिल्ली-आगरा एक्सप्रेस-वे को बंद करेंगे। 14 दिसंबर को होगा राष्ट्रव्यापी प्रदर्शन।

