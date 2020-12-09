Live Updates : किसानों का ऐलान, करेंगे BJP के मंत्रियों का घेराव, गृह मंत्री शाह की कृषि मंत्री तोमर से मुलाकात

-सरकार की ओर से प्रस्ताव मिलने के बाद अब पंजाब के 32 किसान संगठन सिंघू बॉर्डर पर मीटिंग कर रहे हैं। इसके बाद आठ अन्य संगठन भी आएंगे, जिसके बाद राष्ट्रीय स्तर के आंदोलन की बैठक होगी।
Farmer leaders at Singhu Border receive a draft proposal from the Government of India#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/zBQuOjY3F3— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020
If the writing is on amendment, our position is very clear. If it's on repeal of the Bill, only then can we take note of it & consider. That meeting (today's meeting with Centre) is cancelled. If letter comes & we consider it positive, meeting can be held tomorrow: Hannan Mollah https://t.co/CAduXcEEVd— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020
We'll hold a meeting over the draft that will be sent by Centre. That meeting (6th round of talks with Govt) is cancelled. Draft will be discussed & further course of action will be decided. We hope things will be clear by 4-5 pm today: Rakesh Tikait, Spox, Bharatiya Kisan Union pic.twitter.com/fWvDTbZaJw— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020
Delhi: Farmers continue to camp at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) to protest against the farm laws.— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020
Farmers' protest at Singhu border, against #FarmLaws, entered 14th day today. pic.twitter.com/1l1vp2t5fo