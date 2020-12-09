Select Your Language

Live Updates : किसानों का ऐलान, करेंगे BJP के मंत्रियों का घेराव, गृह मंत्री शाह की कृषि मंत्री तोमर से मुलाकात

webdunia
बुधवार, 9 दिसंबर 2020 (21:40 IST)
नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर 14वें दिन भी किसानों का कृषि कानून के विरोध में प्रदर्शन जारी है। सरकार और किसानों के बीच बुधवार को होने वाली छठे दौर की वार्ता स्थगित कर दी गई है। किसान आंदोलन से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...


09:40 PM, 9th Dec
-  केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के आवास पर पहुंचे।
- 12 तारीख को एक दिन के लिए पूरे देश के टोल प्लाज़ा फ्री कर दिए जाएंगे। 
- सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसान नेता ने कहा- बीजेपी के जितने मंत्री है उनका घेराव किया जाएगा और उनको पूरी तरीके से बहिष्कार करेंगे। 

09:10 PM, 9th Dec
केन्द्र के नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में चिल्ला बॉर्डर पर पिछले 9 दिनों से धरना दे रहे किसानों ने दिल्ली से नोएडा आने वाले रास्ते को बुधवार को खोलने का फैसला लिया है। गौतमबुध नगर जिले के अपर पुलिस आयुक्त उपायुक्त कानून व्यवस्था आशुतोष द्विवेदी और भारतीय किसान यूनियन (भानु) के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष ठाकुर भानु प्रताप सिंह के बीच हुई लंबी बातचीत के बाद किसानों ने दिल्ली से नोएडा आने वाले रास्ते को खोलने का फैसला लिया। सिंह ने कहा कि दिल्ली-नोएडा-दिल्ली का रास्ता बंद होने से लोगों को दिक्कत हो रही थी। उन्होंने कहा कि हम किसान हैं, और खुद परेशान हैं। ऐसे में हम दूसरों की परेशानियों को समझ सकते हैं। लोगों की दिक्कतों को देखते हुए हमने एक ओर का रास्ता खोलने का फैसला लिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान सड़क के दूसरी ओर अपना धरना जारी रखेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि खाली किए गए रास्ते का उपयोग यातायात के लिए कैसे करना है यह फैसला प्रशासन को करना है।

08:04 PM, 9th Dec
किसान नेताओं ने कहा कि जो प्रस्ताव सरकार ने हमें भेजे थे, वे हमने पढ़े हैं और उन्हें नामंजूर कर दिया गया है। उन्होंने चेतावनी दी है कि अगर कानून वापस नहीं लिए गए तो हम इस आंदोलन को उग्र करेंगे। नया धरना 14 दिसंबर को दिया जाएगा। सिंघु बॉर्डर पर मौजूद किसानों ने कहा कि 12 दिसंबर को जयपुर-दिल्ली हाइवे को ब्लॉक किया जाएगा। क्रांतिकारी किसान यूनियन के अध्यक्ष दर्शन पाल ने कहा कि हमने सरकार के प्रस्ताव ठुकरा दिए हैं।

05:29 PM, 9th Dec
-कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी, शरद पवार, वामपंथी नेता सीताराम येचुरी, डी. राजा समेत विपक्ष के कई नेताओं ने राष्ट्रपति से मुलाकात के बाद कहा कि कृषि कानूनों को रद्द किया जाए। शरद पवार ने कहा कि कानून पर सही तरीके से विचार नहीं हुआ, इसे सेलेक्ट कमेटी के पास भेजा जाना चाहिए। 
 
राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि किसान ने देश की नींव रखी है। यह बिल किसान विरोधी हैं, बिल लाना किसानों का अपमान है। उन्होंने कहा कि ये बिल किसान हितैषी हैं तो किसान सड़कों पर क्यों हैं?
 

05:21 PM, 9th Dec
webdunia

-किसानों ने सरकार के प्रस्ताव को खारिज कर दिया। प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में किसान नेताओं ने कहा कि अब किसान पूरे देश में किसान आंदोलन तेज करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा के मंत्रियों का घेराव किया जाएगा, साथ ही 12 दिसंबर को जयपुर-दिल्ली हाईवे जाम किया जाएगा साथ ही 12 दिसंबर को टोल प्लाजा फ्री किए जाएंगे। 
 
तीनों कानूनों को रद्द करने की मांग पर अड़े किसानों ने कहा कि वे दिल्ली की सभी सड़कों को जाम कर देंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि 14 दिसंबर को पूरे देश में प्रदर्शन करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि कानून रद्द होने तक जंग जारी रहेगी। 

03:40 PM, 9th Dec
-भारतीय किसान यूनियन के राकेश टिकैत का कहना है कि कृषि कानून का मसला किसानों की शान से जुड़ा है, ऐसे में वो इससे पीछे नहीं हटेंगे। सरकार कानून में कुछ बदलाव सुझा रही है, लेकिन हमारी मांग कानून को वापस लेने की है। राकेश टिकैत ने कहा कि अगर सरकार जिद पर अड़ी है तो हम भी अड़े हैं, कानून वापस ही होगा।

02:47 PM, 9th Dec
-सिंघू बॉर्डर पर पंजाब में किसानों की बैठक खत्म। अब संयुक्त किसान मोर्चे की बैठक।
-किसान नेताओं ने दोहराई कृषि कानून रद्द करने की मांग।


02:24 PM, 9th Dec
-पंजाब कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के कृषि वैज्ञानिक वरिंदरपाल सिंह ने कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों के मौजूदा आंदोलन के समर्थन में उर्वरक उद्योग की संस्था एफएआई का अवार्ड लेने से इनकार कर दिया।
-पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह में रसायन और उर्वरक राज्य मंत्री मनसुख लाल मांडविया भी मौजूद थे।

02:16 PM, 9th Dec
-केन्द्र सरकार के नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों का चिल्ला बॉर्डर पर धरना-प्रदर्शन बुधवार को 9वें दिन भी जारी।
-चिल्ला बॉर्डर पर धरना दे रहे किसानों ने दिल्ली से नोएडा और नोएडा से दिल्ली आने-जाने वाले दोनों तरफ के मार्ग को अवरुद्ध कर रखा है।
-धरने पर बैठे भारतीय किसान यूनियन (भानु) के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष ठाकुर भानु प्रताप सिंह ने कहा, 'लोकतांत्रिक तरीके से चुनी गई सरकार जनता की बात नहीं सुन रही है और अगर सरकार का तानाशाही रवैया जारी रहा तो किसान अपना आंदोलन जारी रखेंगे।'
-सिंह ने कहा कि उन्होंने उच्चतम न्यायालय में विभिन्न मांगों वाली एक याचिका दायर की है।

02:06 PM, 9th Dec
-सरकार की ओर से प्रस्ताव मिलने के बाद अब पंजाब के 32 किसान संगठन सिंघू बॉर्डर पर मीटिंग कर रहे हैं। इसके बाद आठ अन्य संगठन भी आएंगे, जिसके बाद राष्ट्रीय स्तर के आंदोलन की बैठक होगी।

02:04 PM, 9th Dec
-कुछ ही देर में भाजपा की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस। केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर और नेता भूपेंद्र यादव इस प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस को संबोधित करेंगे। इस किसानों के भेजे गए प्रस्ताव की जानकारी दी जाएगी।

01:08 PM, 9th Dec
-केंद्र और किसान संगठनों के प्रतिनिधियों के बीच वार्ता के बेनतीजा रहने के साथ हजारों किसान नए कृषि कानूनों को निरस्त किए जाने की मांग के साथ बुधवार को दिल्ली की अलग-अलग सीमाओं पर डटे हुए हैं। 
-सिंघू बॉर्डर पर किसानों की बैठक, तय होगी आगे की रणनीति
-दिल्ली के सिंघू, टिकरी, गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर किसानों के प्रदर्शन जारी रहने से यातायात बाधित हो गया। दिल्ली यातयात पुलिस ने ट्विट के जरिए लोगों को बताया कि टिकरी, झरोदा, ढांसा बॉर्डर यातायात के लिए बंद है। झटिकारा बॉर्डर केवल दुपहिया वाहनों और पैदल चलने वालों के लिए खुला है।
-यातायात पुलिस ने हरियाणा की तरफ जाने वालों को दौराला, कापसहेड़ा, बडूसराय, रजोकरी एनएच-आठ, बिजवासन-बजघेड़ा, पालम विहार, डुंडुहेड़ा बॉर्डर से जाने को कहा है।
-दिल्ली यातायात पुलिस ने ट्वीट किया, 'सिंघू, औचंदी, पियाऊ मनियारी, मंगेश बॉर्डर बंद हैं। दोनों तरफ एनएच-44 बंद है। लामपुर, सफियाबाद, सबोली, एनएच-आठ, भोपुरा, अप्सरा बॉर्डर के जरिए वैकल्पिक मार्ग का इस्तेमाल करें।'
-यातायात पुलिस ने कहा कि मुबारका और जीटीके रोड से यातायात को दूसरी ओर मोड़ दिया गया है और यात्रियों को बाहरी रिंग रोड, जीटीके रोड, एनएच-44 से परहेज करने को कहा।

11:37 AM, 9th Dec
-अखिल भारतीय किसान महासभा के हन्नान मोल्लाह ने कहा कि अगर प्रस्ताव सुधार का है तो हमारा पक्ष पूरी तरह स्पष्ट है। अगर बात बिल वापस लेने की है तो हम इसे स्वीकार करेंगे। आज मीटिंग रद्द हो गई है। अगर पत्र आता है और हमें इसमें कुछ सकारात्मक लगता है तो बैठक कल हो सकती है।

10:47 AM, 9th Dec
-मोदी कैबिनेट की बैठक शुरू, किसानों को लिखित प्रस्ताव देगी सरकार

09:58 AM, 9th Dec
-भारतीय किसान यूनियन के नेता राकेश टिकैत का बड़ा बयान, हम आज केंद्र सरकार के ड्राफ्ट पर चर्चा करेंगे और आगे की रणनीति तय करेंगे। उम्मीद है कि आज 4 से 5 बजे तक स्थिति साफ हो जाएगी।
-उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार के साथ छठे दौर की बातचीत रद्द हो चुकी है। 

08:21 AM, 9th Dec
-सरकार की ओर से बुधवार की वार्ता के संबंध में आधिकारिक तौर पर कुछ नहीं कहा गया है।
-शाह के साथ हुई बैठक के बाद कुछ किसान नेताओं ने कहा कि प्रस्तावित बैठक में शामिल होने का सवाल ही नहीं उठता। इन नेताओं ने कहा कि सरकार के लिखित प्रस्ताव पर विचार-विमर्श के बाद ही अगले कदम पर निर्णय लिया जाएगा।
-सरकार और किसानों के बीच हुई पांच दौर की वार्ता में कोई सफलता नहीं मिली है। सरकार कानूनों में संशोधन की इच्छा जता चुकी है और कई तरह के आश्वासन भी दे चुकी है, लेकिन किसान संगठन नए कृषि कानूनों को पूरी तरह वापस लिए जाने की मांग पर अड़े हैं।

08:19 AM, 9th Dec
-अमेरिका के 3 सांसदों ने भारत में कृषि सुधार कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों के प्रदर्शनों को दबाने की खबरों पर चिंता जताई है।
-अमेरिका में भारतीय राजदूत तरणजीत सिंह संधू को लिखे पत्र में संसद सदस्य जॉन गारमेन्डी, जिम कोस्टा और शैला जैक्सन ली ने कहा कि सरकारें निश्चित रूप से अपनी आंतरिक कृषि नीतियां बना सकती हैं। लेकिन हम भारत सरकार द्वारा इन प्रदर्शनों पर दी गई प्रतिक्रिया से चिंतित हैं।
-उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार ने प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों के शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से एकत्र होने के अधिकार को कथित रूप से दबाया है।

07:55 AM, 9th Dec
-सुबह 10.30 पर मोदी मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक, किसान आंदोलन को लेकर हो सकता है बड़ा फैसला।

07:44 AM, 9th Dec
-किसानों के प्रतिनिधियों की केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित साह का साथ मंगलवार रात को हुई बैठक में यह फैसला लिया गया कि सरकार किसानों को बुधवार को ताजा प्रस्ताव देगी।
-इस पर किसान संघ और सभी शामिल वर्ग सिंघू सीमा पर दोपहर 12 बजे होने वाली बैठक में विचार-विमर्श करेंगे। सरकार और किसानों के बीच बुधवार को होने वाली छठे दौर की वार्ता स्थगित कर दी गई है। सरकार के नए प्रस्ताव के बाद नई तारीख तय की जाएगी।


07:44 AM, 9th Dec
-केंद्र के 3 नए कृषि कानूनों पर अपनी चिंताओं से अवगत कराने और इसे वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर विपक्षी दलों का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल 9 दिसंबर को राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद से मुलाकात करेगा।
-इस प्रतिनिधिमंडल में कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी, राकांपा प्रमुख शरद पवार, द्रमुक के एक प्रतिनिधि, भाकपा के महासचिव डी. राजा और येचुरी शामिल होंगे।

