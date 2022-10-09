Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

स्वांते पाबो को मिला नोबेल पुरस्कार और दोस्‍तों ने उन्‍हें उठाकर गंदे तालाब में फेंक दिया, वीडियो देख लें

Svante Pabo
रविवार, 9 अक्टूबर 2022 (17:43 IST)
साल 2022 के लिए नोबेल पुरस्कार दिए गए। स्वीडन के वैज्ञानिक स्वांते पाबो को मेडिसिन में उनकी रिसर्च के लिए नोबेल पुरस्कार दिया गया। नोबेल पुरस्कार मिलने के बाद किसी की भी शख्‍सियत इंटरनेशल हो जाती है। लेकिन ऐसे ही किसी नोबेल विनर को उसके दोस्‍त उठाकर गंदे पानी के तालाब में फेंक दें तो इसे आप क्‍या कहेंगे।
नोबेल विनर स्वांते पाबो के साथ कुछ ऐसा ही हुआ। हाल ही में द नोबेल प्राइज के ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल से एक वीडियो शेयर किया गया। जिसमें कुछ लोग हैं जो नोबेल पुरस्कार के विनर स्वांते पाबो को उठाते हैं ओर उन्हें तालाब में फेंक देते हैं।

वीडियो में कई लोग नजर आ रहे हैं। वहीं, तालाब में फेके जाने के बाद भी स्वांते पाबो हंस रहे हैं। जिस तालाब में स्वांते पाबो को फेंका गया उसका पानी गंदा और बदबूदार था। फिर भी पाबो हंस रहे हैं। जाहिर है यह दृश्‍य मस्‍ती का है। बाद में उनके दोस्‍त उन्‍हें तालाब से निकाल भी लेते हैं।
ट्विटर पर शेयर किए गए इस वीडियो के कैप्शन में लिखा है, हमारे नए नोबेल पुरस्कार विजेता स्वांते पाबो ने तब धूम मचाई जब उन्हें उनके सहयोगियों ने एक तालाब में फेंक दिया। आमतौर पर स्‍वीडन में तालाब में तब फेंका जाता है, जब किसी को पीएचडी की डिग्री मिलती है। अब किसी नोबेल विनर के साथ ऐसा हो तो पूरी दुनिया में चर्चा का विषय बन जाता है।
Edited: By Navin Rangiyal/ source twitter

