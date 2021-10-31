Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

G-20 के नेताओं के साथ ट्रेवी फाउंटेन पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, क्यों खास है यह ऐतिहासिक स्थल...

webdunia
रविवार, 31 अक्टूबर 2021 (15:21 IST)
रोम। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन से इतर विश्व के अन्य नेताओं के साथ यहां प्रसिद्ध ट्रेवी फाउंटेन का दौरा किया।
 
यह फव्वारा इटली के सबसे अधिक देखे जाने वाले स्मारकों में से एक है और पर्यटकों द्वारा काफी पसंद किया जाता है। ऐतिहासिक फव्वारे ने उन कई फिल्मकारों को आकर्षित किया है, जिन्होंने बारोक कला-शैली वाले इस स्मारक को रूमानी स्थल के प्रतीक के रूप में लोकप्रिय बनाया है।
 
जी20 इटली ने ट्वीट किया, 'जी20 के प्रतिनिधिमंडल के प्रमुखों ने जी20 रोम सम्मेलन के दूसरे दिन की शुरुआत शहर के एक प्रतीकात्मक स्थान ट्रेवी फाउंटेन की सैर के साथ की, जो दुनिया के सबसे खूबसूरत फव्वारों में से एक है।'
 
लगभग 26.3 मीटर ऊंचा और 49.15 मीटर चौड़ा, यह शहर का सबसे बड़ा बारोक फव्वारा है और दुनिया के सबसे प्रसिद्ध फव्वारों में से एक है।
 
प्रसिद्ध फव्वारे का दौरा करने के बाद मोदी स्पेन के प्रधानमंत्री पेड्रो सांचेज के साथ द्विपक्षीय वार्ता में भाग लेंगे। वह सतत विकास पर एक सत्र और एक अन्य कार्यक्रम में भी भाग लेंगे।
 


