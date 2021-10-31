G-20 के नेताओं के साथ ट्रेवी फाउंटेन पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, क्यों खास है यह ऐतिहासिक स्थल...

लगभग 26.3 मीटर ऊंचा और 49.15 मीटर चौड़ा, यह शहर का सबसे बड़ा बारोक फव्वारा है और दुनिया के सबसे प्रसिद्ध फव्वारों में से एक है।
The #G20 Leaders toss a coin into the Trevi Fountain.— G20 Italy (@g20org) October 31, 2021
The tradition holds that a coin thrown into the fountain will ensure a return to Rome. #G20RomeSummit #G20Italy pic.twitter.com/F335SJMRZ6
#G20 Heads of Delegation start the 2nd day of the #G20RomeSummit with a walk to a symbolic place of the city: Trevi Fountain, one of the world's most beautiful fountains and famous for the traditional coin toss. #G20Italy