The Ashes गेंद बदली तो खेल भावना पर आखिरी दिन फिर छिड़ी बहस

सोमवार, 31 जुलाई 2023 (18:07 IST)
AUSvsENG द एशेज सीरीज विवादों की सीरीज रही है। जॉनी बेयरेस्टो के रन आउट के बाद इस सीरीज का रुख ही बदल गया था। ओली रॉबिनसन ने भी ख्वाजा को अपशब्द कहकर खासा विवाद खड़ा किया था। अब जब यह श्रृंखला अपने अंतिम पड़ाव पर है तो यह दिन भी विवाद से नहीं गुजरा।

दरअसल अंतिम दिन 249 रनों का बचाव कर रही इंग्लैंड को उस समय संजीवनी मिल गई जब अंपायरों ने गेंद बदली। पुरानी गेंद का आकार बदल गया था इस कारण यह फैसला लेना पड़ा। नई गेंद अपने नाम के अनुरुप काफी नई थी, यानि कि उससे स्विंग मिलने की ज्यादा संभावना थी।

यही कारण रहा कि इंग्लैंड को अंतिम दिन के पहले सत्र में 3 विकेट मिले। डेविड वॉर्नर और उस्मान ख्वाजा को क्रिस वोक्स ने अपना शिकार बनाया तो लाबुशेन को मार्क वुड ने आउट किया। कल तक शतकीय साझेदारी निभाने वाली ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए स्थितियां एक दम से बदल गई। इस कारण खेल भावना ट्विटर पर ट्रैंड हुआ, इंग्लैंड अगर बल्लेबाजी कर रहा होता तो इसकी दुहाई देता।

पांचवे दिन के पहले सत्र के अतं में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 238 रन बना लिए थे और सिर्फ 3 विकेट खोए थे। जीत से ऑस्ट्रेलिया 146 रन दूर है तो इंग्लैंड को 7 विकेट लेने हैं। गौरतलब है कि सीरीज में ऑस्ट्रेलिया 2-1 से आगे है।

