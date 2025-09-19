iPhone 17 खरीदने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़, मुंबई में एपल स्टोर के बाहर मारपीट

दिल्ली में भी उमड़ी भीड़ : दिल्ली के साकेत में Apple स्टोर के बाहर भी लंबी कतारें देखी गईं। फोन का डिजाइन, कैमरा, प्रोसेसर और बैटरी में हुए बदलाव से भी लोगों में इस फोन के प्रति ज्यादा क्रेज दिखाई दे रहा है। ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Prices : Apple Intelligence के साथ लॉन्च हुआ iPhone 17 लॉन्च, iPhone Air अब तक का सबसे पतला आईफोन
VIDEO | iPhone 17 series launch: A scuffle broke out among a few people amid the rush outside the Apple Store at BKC Jio Centre, Mumbai, prompting security personnel to intervene.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2025
Large crowds had gathered as people waited eagerly for the iPhone 17 pre-booking.#iPhone17… pic.twitter.com/cskTiCB7yi