iPhone 17 खरीदने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़, मुंबई में एपल स्टोर के बाहर मारपीट

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , शुक्रवार, 19 सितम्बर 2025 (14:54 IST)
Apple Iphone 17 : आईफोन 17 सीरीज की बिक्री शुरू होते ही देशभर में इस फोन को खरीदने के लिए शुक्रवार सुबह एप्पल स्टोर्स पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। जोश से भरे ग्राहक दिल्ली, मुबंई और बेंगलुरु में स्टोर के बाहर सुबह से ही कतार में लग गए। उन्होंने नए पेश हुए एप्पल 17 के साथ ही एप्पल वॉच और एयरपॉड्स भी खरीदे। ALSO READ: iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17 : iPhone 17 खरीदें या पुराना iPhone 16 ही आपके लिए बेस्ट, तो दूर करें अपना कन्फ्यूजन
 
मुंबई में मारामारी : मुंबई के बीकेसी स्थित एप्पल स्टोर के बाहर लंबी कतारें देखी गईं। हर कोई सबसे पहले इस फोन को खरीदना चाहता था। इस बीच स्टोर के बाहर लोगों में हाथापाई हो गई। भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने के लिए पुलिस को मोर्चा संभालना पड़ा।
 
दिल्ली में भी उमड़ी भीड़ : दिल्ली के साकेत में Apple स्टोर के बाहर भी लंबी कतारें देखी गईं। फोन का डिजाइन, कैमरा, प्रोसेसर और बैटरी में हुए बदलाव से भी लोगों में इस फोन के प्रति ज्यादा क्रेज दिखाई दे रहा है। ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Prices : Apple Intelligence के साथ लॉन्च हुआ iPhone 17 लॉन्च, iPhone Air अब तक का सबसे पतला आईफोन
 
एपल कंपनी भारत में 82,900 रुपए से लेकर 2,29,900 रुपए की कीमत में आईफोन 17 सीरिज लेकर आई है। भारत में एपल आईफोन प्रो मैक्स की कीमत 256GB के लिए 149,900 रुपए, 512GB के लिए 169,900 रुपए, 1TB के लिए 189,900 रुपए और नए 2TB स्टोरेज के लिए 229900 रुपए से शुरू होती है। नए आईफोन एयर की कीमत 256GB के लिए 119,900 रुपए, 512GB के लिए 139,900 रुपए और 1TB स्टोरेज के लिए 159,900 रुपए हैं।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 

