Biodata Maker

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






नेपाल में सेना ने संभाला मोर्चा, आर्मी चीफ की प्रदर्शनकारियों से अपील

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें Live news in Hindi

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , बुधवार, 10 सितम्बर 2025 (07:34 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : नेपाल में Gen Z के विद्रोह के बाद प्रधानमंत्री ओली और राष्‍ट्रपति ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया। हिंसक प्रदर्शन को काबू में करने के लिए सेना ने मोर्चा संभाल लिया है। देश में नए प्रधानमंत्री के लिए हलचल तेज हो गई। सेना प्रमुख ने लोगों से शांति बनाए रखने की अपील की है। पल पल की जानकारी...


07:59 AM, 10th Sep
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि भारत और अमेरिका घनिष्ठ मित्र और स्वाभाविक साझेदार हैं। मुझे विश्वास है कि हमारी व्यापार वार्ताएं भारत-अमेरिका साझेदारी की असीम संभावनाओं को उजागर करने का मार्ग प्रशस्त करेंगी।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि हमारी टीमें इन चर्चाओं को जल्द से जल्द पूरा करने के लिए काम कर रही हैं। मैं राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प से बातचीत के लिए भी उत्सुक हूं। हम दोनों देशों के लोगों के लिए एक उज्जवल और समृद्ध भविष्य सुनिश्चित करने के लिए मिलकर काम करेंगे।

07:39 AM, 10th Sep
-नेपाल में हिंसा के बाद प्रधानमंत्री और राष्‍ट्रपति का इस्तीफा, सेना ने संभाला मोर्चा। 
-नेपाल की राजधानी काठमांडू में कर्फ्यू जारी। हिंसाग्रस्त इलाकों में सेना तैनात, सेना प्रमुख ने लोगों से शांति बनाए रखने की अपील की।
-आंदोलनकारियों की ओर से बालेन शाह और रवि लछिमाने आज सेना प्रमुख से करेंगे मुलाकात।
-नेपाल में सुशीला कार्की को नया प्रधानमंत्री बनाया जा सकता है, वे सुप्रीम कोर्ट की चीफ जस्टिस रह चुकीं है। 

07:38 AM, 10th Sep
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने अपनी सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट में कहा, 'मुझे यह घोषणा करते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि भारत और संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका, दोनों देशों के बीच व्यापार बाधाओं को दूर करने के लिए बातचीत जारी रखे हुए हैं। मैं आने वाले हफ़्तों में अपने बहुत अच्छे दोस्त, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से बात करने के लिए उत्सुक हूं। मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि हमारे दोनों महान देशों के लिए एक सफल निष्कर्ष पर पहुंचने में कोई कठिनाई नहीं होगी!'

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

iPhone 17 Prices : Apple Intelligence के साथ लॉन्च हुआ iPhone 17 लॉन्च, iPhone Air अब तक का सबसे पतला आईफोन

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
श्राद्ध पर्व
Shorts
फोटो
Reels