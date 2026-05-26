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CBSE ने मानी अपनी गलती: वेदांत की गलत कॉपी अपलोड हुई, बदला जाएगा 12वीं का रिजल्ट

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cbse admits mistake on vedant answer sheet
BY: वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Publish Date: Tue, 26 May 2026 (10:53 IST) Updated Date: Tue, 26 May 2026 (11:09 IST)
google-news
सीबीएसई ने वेदांत की वायरल पोस्ट के बाद कक्षा 12 की उत्तर पुस्तिका में गड़बड़ी स्वीकार कर ली है। बोर्ड ने माना कि फिजिक्स की गलत आंसर शीट अपलोड हुई थी और अब छात्र के अंक संशोधित कर नया रिजल्ट जारी किया जाएगा। ALSO READ: NEET paper leak : डॉक्टर बनने का सपना बना बोझ? 12 दिनों में 5 स्टूडेंट्स ने दी जान, सिर्फ जांच और गिरफ्‍तारियां, जिम्मेदार मौन
 

क्या है मामला?

दरअसल वेदांत नामक छात्र ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स पर दावा किया था कि सीबीएसई की नई ऑन-स्क्रीन मार्किंग प्रणाली के तहत जो फिजिक्स की आंसर सीट उसे दिखाई गई, वह उसकी नहीं थी। उसने आरोप लगाया कि री-इवैल्यूएशन प्रक्रिया के दौरान किसी अन्य छात्र की कॉपी उसके नाम से अपलोड कर दी गई। इस खुलासे ने बोर्ड की मूल्यांकन प्रक्रिया पर गंभीर सवाल खड़े कर दिए।
 
वेदांत ने बताया कि उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं की फोटोकॉपी मिलने के बाद वह पूरी तरह टूट गया, क्योंकि फिजिक्स की कॉपी में लिखावट और उत्तर उसके नहीं थे। छात्र ने आशंका जताई कि ऐसी गलती से उसके अंक और कॉलेज एडमिशन दोनों प्रभावित हो सकते हैं।
 
उसने इस पूरे मामले को सीबीएसई की डिजिटल मूल्यांकन प्रणाली से जोड़ते हुए कहा था कि अगर उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं ही गलत तरीके से टैग हो रही हैं, तो छात्र इस प्रक्रिया पर भरोसा कैसे करें। उसने बोर्ड से मूल फिजिकल आंसर शीट की जांच कराने, स्कैनिंग और टैगिंग प्रक्रिया का ऑडिट करने व मामले की जांच कराने की मांग की थी। ALSO READ: नीट पेपर लीक पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट की NTA को कड़ी फटकार, 'पिछली गलतियों से सबक क्यों नहीं लिया?'
 

CBSE ने जांच में शिकायत को सही पाया

सोशल मीडिया पर मामला तेजी से वायरल होने के बाद CBSE ने जांच शुरू की। बोर्ड ने माना कि फिजिक्स की उत्तर पुस्तिका में गड़बड़ी हुई थी। इसके साथ ही केमिस्ट्री विषय से जुड़ी एक अन्य शिकायत को भी सही पाया गया।
 

मेल की सही एंसरशीट 

CBSE के संयुक्त सचिव (कोऑर्डिनेशन) ने वेदांत को ईमेल भेजकर उसकी सही फिजिक्स उत्तर पुस्तिका साझा की। बोर्ड ने अपने संदेश में लिखा, 'कृपया फिजिक्स की आपकी सही उत्तर पुस्तिका संलग्न है। नए अंकों के आधार पर आपका परिणाम जल्द अपडेट किया जाएगा।'
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta

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About Writer वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ डेस्क पर हमारे स्ट्रिंगर्स, विश्वसनीय स्रोतों और अनुभवी पत्रकारों द्वारा तैयार की गई ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट्स, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट्स, साक्षात्कार तथा रीयल-टाइम अपडेट्स को वरिष्ठ संपादकों द्वारा सावधानीपूर्वक जांच-परख कर प्रकाशित किया जाता है।.... और पढ़ें

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