देश की राजधानी में बड़े ड्रग नेटवर्क का पर्दाफाश, NCB ने जब्त की 262 करोड़ रुपए की ड्रग्स

नई दिल्ली , रविवार, 23 नवंबर 2025 (19:28 IST)
एनसीबी और दिल्ली पुलिस की संयुक्त टीम ने देश की राजधानी में एक बड़े ड्रग नेटवर्क का पर्दाफाश किया है। ऑपरेशन के दौरान अधिकारियों ने 328 किलो मेथामफेटामाइन बरामद की। इसकी अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में कीमत लगभग 262 करोड़ रुपये बताई जा रही है।
इस कार्रवाई में 2 आरोपियों को हिरासत में भी लिया गया है। केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने इसे लेकर ट्वीट किया कि हमारी सरकार बहुत तेज से ड्रग कार्टेल को खत्म कर रही है। ड्रग्स की जांच के लिए टॉप-टू-बॉटम और बॉटम-टू-टॉप अप्रोच को सख्ती से अपनाते हुए, नई दिल्ली में 262 रुपए करोड़ कीमत का 328 kg मेथामफेटामाइन ज़ब्त करके और 2 लोगों को गिरफ्तार करके एक बड़ी कामयाबी मिली।

यह ऑपरेशन प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के ड्रग-फ्री इंडिया के विजन को पाने के लिए कई एजेंसियों के बीच आसान तालमेल का एक शानदार उदाहरण था। NCB और दिल्ली पुलिस की जॉइंट टीम को बधाई। Edited by : Sudhir Sharma

