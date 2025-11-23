देश की राजधानी में बड़े ड्रग नेटवर्क का पर्दाफाश, NCB ने जब्त की 262 करोड़ रुपए की ड्रग्स

इस कार्रवाई में 2 आरोपियों को हिरासत में भी लिया गया है। केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने इसे लेकर ट्वीट किया कि हमारी सरकार बहुत तेज से ड्रग कार्टेल को खत्म कर रही है। ड्रग्स की जांच के लिए टॉप-टू-बॉटम और बॉटम-टू-टॉप अप्रोच को सख्ती से अपनाते हुए, नई दिल्ली में 262 रुपए करोड़ कीमत का 328 kg मेथामफेटामाइन ज़ब्त करके और 2 लोगों को गिरफ्तार करके एक बड़ी कामयाबी मिली।
Our govt is shattering drug cartels at unprecedented pace.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 23, 2025
Fiercely pursuing the top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach to the investigation of drugs, a breakthrough was achieved by seizing 328 kg of methamphetamine worth ₹262 crore in New Delhi and arresting two. The…