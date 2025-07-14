पुडुचेरी में फेमस मॉडल सैन रेचल ने किया सुसाइड, इसी साल हुई थी शादी

बता दें कि पुलिस को शक है कि भारी कर्ज और तनाव के कारण उन्होंने ये कदम उठाया होगा। तहसीलदार ने जांच के आदेश दिए हैं क्योंकि सैन की पिछले साल ही शादी हुई थी। मौके से सुसाइड नोट बरामद हुआ है, उसमें लिखा है कि उनकी मौत के लिए कोई ज़िम्मेदार नहीं है। वहीं जांचकर्ताओं का कहना है कि सैन रेचल ने अपने काम के लिए पैसे जुटाने के लिए अपने गहने गिरवी रखे थे।
A case of suicide of famous model San Rachel from Puducherry has come to light. Police suspect that she might have taken this step due to heavy debt and stress. The Tehsildar has ordered an investigation because San got married only last year. A suicide note has been recovered… pic.twitter.com/T1bwDHfiYN— Matrize News Communications Pvt. Ltd (@Matrize_NC) July 14, 2025