पुडुचेरी में फेमस मॉडल सैन रेचल ने किया सुसाइड, इसी साल हुई थी शादी

सोमवार, 14 जुलाई 2025 (11:41 IST)
पुडुचेरी की फेमस मॉडल सैन रेचल ने खुदकुशी कर ली है। उन्होंने मॉडलिंग इंडस्ट्री में अपनी अलग पहचान बनाई थी। पुलिस को मौके से सुसाइड नोट मिला है जिसमें उन्होंने अपनी मौत के लिए किसी को जिम्मेदार नहीं ठहराया है। सैन रेचल ने अपने काम के लिए गहने गिरवी रखे थे और किडनी की समस्या के चलते उनका इलाज भी चल रहा था।
बता दें कि पुलिस को शक है कि भारी कर्ज और तनाव के कारण उन्होंने ये कदम उठाया होगा। तहसीलदार ने जांच के आदेश दिए हैं क्योंकि सैन की पिछले साल ही शादी हुई थी। मौके से सुसाइड नोट बरामद हुआ है, उसमें लिखा है कि उनकी मौत के लिए कोई ज़िम्मेदार नहीं है। वहीं जांचकर्ताओं का कहना है कि सैन रेचल ने अपने काम के लिए पैसे जुटाने के लिए अपने गहने गिरवी रखे थे।

अपनी प्रतिभा के दम पर मॉडलिंग जगत में सैन रेचल उर्फ शंकर प्रिया ने रंग की परवाह किए बिना अलग पहचान बनाई। वो पुडुचेरी के करमनी कुप्पम में रहती थीं। बताया जा रहा है कि किडनी की समस्या के कारण पिछले कुछ दिनों से उनका JIPMER अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा था। इसी बीच, बताया जा रहा है कि उन्होंने आज अपने घर पर बड़ी मात्रा में ब्लड प्रेशर की गोलियां खाकर आत्महत्या कर ली।

कहा जा रहा है कि कई फैशन शो आयोजित करने के दौरान हुए नुकसान के कारण उन्होंने आत्महत्या की होगी। पुडुचेरी पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है और मामले की जांच कर रही है। 2020-2021 में मिस पांडिचेरी, 2019 में मिस डार्क क्वीन तमिलनाडु और उसी वर्ष मिस बेस्ट एटीट्यूड सहित कई खिताब जीत चुकीं रेचल ने ब्लैक ब्यूटी श्रेणी में मिस वर्ल्ड का खिताब भी जीता है।
