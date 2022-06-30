Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

सरकार बनाने के लिए भाजपा तैयार, आज मुंबई आएंगे शिंदे गुट के MLA (Live Updates)

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
गुरुवार, 30 जून 2022 (09:31 IST)
मुंबई। उद्धव ठाकरे के मुख्यमंत्री पद से इस्तीफे के बाद भाजपा ने महाराष्‍ट्र में सरकार बनाने की कवायद तेज कर दी है। भाजपा और शिंदे गुट के नेता मिलकर राज्य में सरकार गठन के फार्मूले को अंतिम रूप देंगे। महाराष्‍ट्र से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...
 
-देवेंद्र फडणवीस की ताजपोशी तय। आज राज्यपाल से मिलकर कर सकते हैं सरकार बनाने का दावा।
-सुबह 11 बजे भाजपा की बड़ी बैठक।
-कुछ ही देर में एकनाथ शिंदे शिवसेना के बागी विधायकों के साथ बैठक करेंगे।
-आज गोवा से दिल्ली लौट सकते हैं शिवसेना के बागी विधायक।
-रात 12 बजे उद्धव ठाकरे ने राज्यपाल से मिलकर उन्हें इस्तीफा सौंप दिया। 
 

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

फ्रांस में 130 लोगों के हत्यारे सलाह अब्दुस्सलाम को आजीवन कारावास की सजा

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos