Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

नागालैंड के ओटिंग में सुरक्षाबलों की फायरिंग में 11 की मौत, गुस्साएं ग्रामीणों ने किया बवाल

webdunia
रविवार, 5 दिसंबर 2021 (09:58 IST)
ओटिंग। नागालैंड में मोन जिले के ओटिंग गांव में शनिवार को सुरक्षाबलों द्वारा की गई गोलीबारी में 11 लोगों की मौत हो गई। घटना से गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने सुरक्षा बलों की गाड़ियों में आग लगा दिया। घटना में कई घायल भी हुए हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि युवकों के उग्रवादी संगठन NSCN से जुड़े होने की आशंका में यह फायरिंग की गई।
 
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने घटना की निंदा करते हुए ट्विट किया, 'नागालैंड के ओटिंग में दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना से दुखी हूं। मैं उन लोगों के परिवारों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदना जाहिर करता हूं जिन्होंने अपनी जान गंवाई है। राज्य सरकार इसकी हाई-लेवल SIT जांच कराएगी, ताकि शोक संतप्त परिवारों को न्याय मिल सके।'
 
नागालैंड के मुख्यमंत्री नेफियू रियो ने लोगों से शांति की अपील करते हुए कहा कि घटना की जांच विशेष जांच दल (SIT) द्वारा की जाएगी।
 
मुख्यमंत्री ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'मोन के ओटिंग में नागरिकों की हत्या की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना अत्यंत निंदनीय है। पीड़ित परिवारों के प्रति गहरी सहानुभूति व्यक्त करता हूं। घायल लोगों के जल्द ठीक होने की कामना करना करता हूं। उच्चस्तरीय एसआईटी मामले की जांच करेगी और कानून के अनुसार न्याय होगा। सभी वर्गों से शांति की अपील करता हूं।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

राहतभरी खबर, 38 देशों में फैला कोरोना का Omicron वैरिएंट, एक भी मौत नहीं

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos