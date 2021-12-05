नागालैंड के ओटिंग में सुरक्षाबलों की फायरिंग में 11 की मौत, गुस्साएं ग्रामीणों ने किया बवाल

Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 5, 2021
The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable.Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections— Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) December 5, 2021