सेना दिवस पर पीएम मोदी बोले, प्रत्येक भारतीय को सेना पर गर्व

रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2023 (10:20 IST)
नई दिल्ली। राष्‍ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह समेत कई दिग्गजों ने सेना दिवस पर भारतीय सेना की प्रशंसा की। पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि प्रत्येक भारतीय को सेना पर गर्व है।  
 
राष्‍ट्रपति मुर्मू ने ट्वीट किया, 'सेना दिवस पर, भारतीय सेना के जवानों के बलिदान की अनगिनत कहानियों को याद करते हैं। उन्होंने हमेशा शौर्य और साहस की सीमाओं को आगे बढ़ाया है तथा आपदाओं के समय रक्षक के रूप में भी काम किया है। मैं इस अवसर पर भारतीय सेना के सभी बहादुर जवानों और उनके परिवारों को सलाम करती हूं।'
 
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सेना दिवस के मौके पर भारतीय सेना की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि सैनिकों ने हमेशा देश को सुरक्षित रखा है और संकट के समय सेवा के लिए व्यापक रूप से उनकी प्रशंसा की जाती है।
 
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'सेना दिवस पर, मैं सभी सैन्यकर्मियों, भूतपूर्व सैनिकों और उनके परिवारों को शुभकामनाएं देता हूं। प्रत्येक भारतीय को हमारी सेना पर गर्व है और हम अपने सैनिकों के हमेशा आभारी रहेंगे। उन्होंने हमेशा हमारे देश को सुरक्षित रखा है तथा संकट के समय सेवा के लिए उनकी व्यापक रूप से प्रशंसा की जाती है।
 
फील्ड मार्शल के एम करियप्पा के 15 जनवरी 1949 को अपने ब्रिटिश पूर्ववर्ती के स्थान पर भारतीय सेना के पहले भारतीय कमांडर-इन-चीफ का पदभार संभालने के उपलक्ष्य में सेना दिवस मनाया जाता है।
 
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने भी सभी सैनिकों और उनके परिजनों को सेना दिवस की शुभकामनाएं दी। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें भारत को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए भारतीय सेना द्वारा किए गए कार्यों के लिए गर्व है।

