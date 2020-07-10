Fact Check: 11 और 13 जुलाई को नहीं आ रहा CBSE का रिजल्ट, वायरल हुआ फर्जी नोटिफिकेशन

शुक्रवार, 10 जुलाई 2020 (11:40 IST)
सोशल मीडिया पर CBSE के नाम से एक नोटिफिकेशन वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें दावा किया गया है कि CBSE की कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट 11 जुलाई और कक्षा 10वीं  का रिजल्ट 13 जुलाई को आने वाला है।

क्या है वायरल-

न्यूज एजेंसी ANI ने 9 जुलाई को CBSE का एक नोटिफिकेशन ट्वीट कर 10वीं और 2वीं के रिजल्ट की तारीखें लिखी थीं। ANI के इस ट्वीट के बाद ही लोग सोशल मीडिया पर रिजल्ट की घोषणा की खबर वायरल करने लगे।


 
क्या है सच-

CBSE ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल से वायरल हो रहे नोटिफिकेशन को फेक बताया है।

#FakeNewsAlert #cbseforstudents #students pic.twitter.com/9Jaf5Mch2u

— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 9, 2020


न्यूज एजेंसी ANI ने भी बाद में रिजल्ट की तारीखों वाला ट्वीट वापस लेते हुए खबर को फेक बताया।

A fake message is being circulated with regard to the declaration of Class 12 and Class 10 Board Results 2020. The Board has not yet announced the result dates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) https://t.co/z0WGQcIaBW pic.twitter.com/ecIsHH3jch

— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020


भारत सरकार के पीआईबी ने भी स्पष्ट किया है कि CBSE ने परीक्षा की तारीखों की घोषणा नहीं की है।

Claim:A note circulating in media claims that #CBSE has released result dates for Board exams & also lists 3 websites to view the results#PIBFactCheck:The note is #Fake. CBSE hasn't announced any date. Such dates will be announced on CBSE official website or Social media account pic.twitter.com/qyR0f4L38j

— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 9, 2020


वेबदुनिया की पड़ताल में पाया गया है कि CBSE द्वारा रिजल्ट की तारीखों की घोषणा करने की खबर फेक है। 11 और 13 जुलाई को CBSE का रिजल्ट नहीं आ रहा है।

