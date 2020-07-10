Fact Check: 11 और 13 जुलाई को नहीं आ रहा CBSE का रिजल्ट, वायरल हुआ फर्जी नोटिफिकेशन

#FakeNewsAlert #cbseforstudents #students pic.twitter.com/9Jaf5Mch2u— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 9, 2020
A fake message is being circulated with regard to the declaration of Class 12 and Class 10 Board Results 2020. The Board has not yet announced the result dates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) https://t.co/z0WGQcIaBW pic.twitter.com/ecIsHH3jch— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020
Claim:A note circulating in media claims that #CBSE has released result dates for Board exams & also lists 3 websites to view the results#PIBFactCheck:The note is #Fake. CBSE hasn't announced any date. Such dates will be announced on CBSE official website or Social media account pic.twitter.com/qyR0f4L38j— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 9, 2020