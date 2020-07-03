Fact Check: क्या Budweiser कर्मचारी 12 साल से बीयर टैंक में कर रहा था पेशाब, जानिए वायरल खबर का पूरा सच...

शुक्रवार, 3 जुलाई 2020 (13:10 IST)
सोशल मीडिया पर बीयर के मशहूर ब्रांड बडवाइजर को लेकर एक खबर वायरल हो रही है। इस खबर में दावा किया गया है कि बडवाइजर बीयर के एक कर्मचारी ने कहा कि वो 12 साल से बीयर टैंक में पेशाब कर रहा था। इस खबर ने बडवाइजर बीयर पीने वाले लोगों को परेशान कर दिया है।

क्या है वायरल-

सोशल मीडिया पर कई वेब पोर्टल्स की खबर की स्क्रीनशॉट शेयर किया जा रहा है। इस खबर की हेडलाइन है- ‘बडवाइजर कर्मचारी ने स्वीकारा कि वह 12 साल से बीयर टैंकों में पेशाब कर रहा है’।

Ohhh...chemical X #Budweiser pic.twitter.com/Ftx2MKy3Z2

— UrjiGoku (@GokhaleUrjita) July 2, 2020

"Lazy to go to the nearby closet" this is my spirit animal #Budweiser pic.twitter.com/I8EKgQloBw

— NGO tha. (@sidhasdoubts) July 3, 2020


ट्विटर पर इस खबर के आते ही बडवाइजर बीयर को लेकर मीम खूब शेयर किए जा रहे हैं।

#Budweiser
Budweiser employees to its customers - pic.twitter.com/Z6uh6HmPCj

— Harish (@surkastik) July 2, 2020


Bathroom to #Budweiser employees - pic.twitter.com/aOozQYEn5I

— Mr.pujari (@PunManDhan) July 2, 2020


employee have been pissing in the beer for 12 yrs* people #Budweiser @BudweiserIndia pic.twitter.com/1L1HvXDmEX

— Amit Kumar Mathur (@amit35319296) July 3, 2020


Me and my non drinker friends who never taste #Budweiser pic.twitter.com/y2EoacDXud

— Anish Singh (@8an8sh8) July 3, 2020

क्या है सच-

बडवाइजर बीयर को लेकर वायरल हो रही खबर फर्जी है। दरअसल, इसे सबसे पहले foolishhumour.com नामक वेबसाइट पर प्रकाशित किया गया था। इस खबर के अंत में नीचे लिखा गया है- “यह वेबसाइट एक हास्य पेज है, जिसका एकमात्र उद्देश्य मनोरंजन है। फूलिश ह्यूमर की सामग्री काल्पनिक है और इसका वास्तविकता से कोई लेना-देना नहीं है।”

 
वेबदुनिया की पड़ताल में पाया गया है कि बीयर टैंकों में बडवाइजर कर्मचारी के पेशाब करने की वायरल खबर झूठी है।


