क्या 90s के फेमस कार्टून The Simpsons ने की थी जॉर्ज फ्लॉयड की मौत की भविष्यवाणी, जानिए वायरल तस्वीर का सच...

Normally you’re used to see colorful and cheerful drawings from me, but since i’ve got quite a good audience, i’d like to use it as much as i can in the right way when the situation requires it, and bring something good, and useful with my drawings, and you guys know it. Especially in this exact moment. With this piece i’d like you to think deeply, Taking the chance to bring The Simpsons as an example for the cause. The Simpsons has always been everyone’s childhood, so the message will be clear and strong enough i suppose. Imagine you’re sat with you daughter/son watching the Simpsons, and all of a sudden this scene happens in the show, as cruel as it has been, no jokes, no irony, nothing that the Simpsons normally has, and what it’s loved for. Imagine that, how would you feel? ... Think about that deeply, and give yourself an answer, no need to add anything else! #noracism #georgefloyd #justiceforgeorgefloyd #ripgeorgefloyd #georgefloyd #noracismo #equality #humanrights #art #artist #simpsons #simpson #thesimpsons #illustration #illustrationartists #digitalart #digitalillustration #yuripomo #cartoon #cartoonist #icantbreathe #blacklivesmatter #blacklives #blacklivesmatter #blacklivesmatters #racism #colinkaepernick #riots

