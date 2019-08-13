क्या वाकई कश्मीर के मुस्लिम पुलिसवाले ने 5 CRPF जवानों को गोली मारी...जानिए सच...

मंगलवार, 13 अगस्त 2019 (12:35 IST)
जम्मू और कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद से ही एक के बाद एक ऐसी खबरें सोशल मीडिया के जरिये फैलाई जा रही हैं, जिससे वहां के हालात और भी तनावपूर्ण हो सकते हैं। जैसे, कल सोशल मीडिया पर एक खबर वायरल हो गई कि एक कश्मीरी मुस्लिम पुलिसवाले ने 5 सीआरपीएफ जवानों की गोली मार दी, जिसके बाद वहां की स्थिति गंभीर हो गई है।
 
क्या है वायरल ट्वीट-
 
WSK नाम के ट्विटर हैंडल से सोमवार को यह ट्वीट किया गया कि कश्मीरी मुस्लिम पुलिसवाले ने एक विवाद के बाद सीआरपीएफ के 5 जवानों को गोली मार दी। इसके पीछे की वजह यह बताई गई कि सीआरपीएफ के जवान एक गर्भवती कश्मीरी महिला को निकलने नहीं दे रहे थे क्योंकि उसके पास कर्फ्यू पास नहीं था।


 
क्या है सच-
 
कश्मीर पुलिस व सीआरपीएफ दोनों ने ही इस खबर का खंडन किया है। कश्मीर जोन पुलिस ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से इस खबर को दुर्भावनापूर्ण बताते हुए ट्विटर सपोर्ट को तत्काल एक्शन लेने के लिए कह दिया है।




वहीं, सीआरपीएफ ने भी अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से इस खबर को पूरी तरह से झूठा और आधारहीन करार दिया है। सीआरपीएफ ने लिखा कि विभिन्न सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के बीच सौहार्द और तालमेल की कोई कमी नहीं है। उनकी और कश्मीर पुलिस की बस वर्दी अलग है लेकिन देश भक्ति और तिरंगा दोनों के ही दिल की गहराइयों में है।



वेबदुनिया की पड़ताल में पाया गया है कि कश्मीर के मुस्लिम पुलिसवाले द्वारा 5 CRPF जवानों को गोली मारने की खबर झूठी है। साथ ही, वेबदुनिया आप सभी पाठकों से निवेदन करता है कि अभी की स्थिति में ऐसी किसी भी खबर को शेयर न करें जिससे कश्मीर में तनाव की स्थित पैदा हो।

