Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

UNGA में इमरान खान ने कश्मीर पर बोला 'झूठ', भारत की स्नेहा ने किया पलटवार

webdunia
शनिवार, 25 सितम्बर 2021 (08:23 IST)
संयुक्त राष्ट्र। पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने संयुक्त राष्‍ट्र में कश्मीर राग छेड़ा। उन्होंने कश्मीर की झूठी तस्वीर पेश करते हुए वहां पर हस्तक्षेप की मांग की। इस पर आपत्ति लेते हुए भारत की स्नेहा दुबे ने उनके झूठ को बेनकाब कर दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख हमारे थे, हैं और रहेंगे।
 
स्नेहा ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान आतंकवाद को बढ़ावा देता है, ओसामा बिन लादेन को शहीद बताता है। आतंकियों को पनाह देना, मदद करना और समर्थन करना पाकिस्तान के इतिहास और नीतियों में शुमार है। उसे आत्म चिंतन करना चाहिए।
भारत ने शनिवार को साफ कर दिया है कि जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख भारत का हिस्सा हैं। साथ ही भारत ने एक बार फिर पाकिस्तान के आतंकवाद समर्थक होने की बात उठाई है।
आज भी पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री को आतंकवाद की घटनाओं सही साबित करने की कोशिश करते हुए सुना. आधुनिक दुनिया में आतंकवाद का ऐसा बचाव स्वीकार्य नहीं है।
 
अमेरिका के 3 दिवसीय दौरे के अंतिम दिन प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा (UNGA) को संबोधित करेंगे।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

UPSC Civil Services Result 2020: बिहार के शुभम कुमार बने टॉपर, जानिए क्या है उनकी प्राथमिकता...

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos