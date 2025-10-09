Hanuman Chalisa

गाजा शांति योजना के पहले चरण पर इजराइल और हमास राजी, क्या बोले ट्रंप?

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

वॉशिंगटन , गुरुवार, 9 अक्टूबर 2025 (07:55 IST)
Gaza Peace Plan : अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने कहा कि इजराइल और हमास दोनों ने गाजा शांति योजना के पहले चरण पर हस्ताक्षर कर दिए हैं। सभी बंधकों को बहुत जल्द रिहा किया जाएगा। ट्रंप ने इसे गाजा जंग खत्म करने की दिशा में महत्वपूर्ण कदम बताया। ALSO READ: डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को क्यों नहीं मिलना चाहिए नोबेल शांति पुरस्कार
 
अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति ट्रंप ने शांति समझौते की जानकारी देते हुए ट्रुथ सोशल पर पोस्ट किया, मुझे यह बताते हुए गर्व हो रहा है कि इजराइल और हमास दोनों ने गाजा शांति योजना के पहले चरण पर हस्ताक्षर कर दिए। इसका मतलब है कि सभी बंधकों को बहुत जल्द रिहा किया जाएगा और इसराइल अपनी सेना को तय की गई सीमा तक वापस बुलाएगा। यह एक मजबूत, स्थिर और स्थायी शांति की दिशा में पहला कदम होगा। सभी पक्षों के साथ निष्पक्ष व्यवहार किया जाएगा।
 
ट्रंप ने लिखा है कि यह अरब और मुस्लिम दुनिया, इसराइल उसके सभी पड़ोसी देशों के साथ अमेरिका के लिए एक महत्वपूर्ण और ऐतिहासिक दिन है।
इजराइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू ने इसे इजराइल के लिए नैतिक और राष्‍ट्रीय विजय बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि शांति योजना के पहले चरण की मंजूरी के साथ ही हमारे सभी बंधकों को स्वदेश लाया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि मैनें पहले ही स्पष्ट कर दिया था, जब तक हमारे सभी बंधक वापस नहीं आ जाते हम चैन से नहीं बैंठेगे। उन्होंने ट्रंप को धन्यवाद दिया।
 
संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव एंटोनियो गुटेरेस ने ट्वीट किया, 'मैं अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति द्वारा प्रस्तुत प्रस्ताव के आधार पर गाजा में युद्धविराम और बंधकों की रिहाई सुनिश्चित करने के लिए हुए समझौते की घोषणा का स्वागत करता हूं। मैं सभी संबंधित पक्षों से समझौते की शर्तों का पूरी तरह पालन करने का आग्रह करता हूं। सभी बंधकों को सम्मानजनक तरीके से रिहा किया जाना चाहिए। एक स्थायी युद्धविराम सुनिश्चित किया जाना चाहिए। लड़ाई हमेशा के लिए बंद होनी चाहिए। गाजा में मानवीय आपूर्ति और आवश्यक वाणिज्यिक सामग्रियों का तत्काल और निर्बाध प्रवेश सुनिश्चित किया जाना चाहिए।'

इजराइल और हमास के बीच यह समझौता मिस्र में कई दिनों तक चली वार्ता के बाद हुआ है। यहां अमेरिका, मिस्र और कतर के वार्ताकार ट्रंप के प्रस्तावित समझौते की रूपरेखा पर काम कर रहे थे। 
