केरल में कांग्रेस की भारत जोड़ो यात्रा, 19 दिन में 450 KM की यात्रा करेंगे राहुल गांधी

रविवार, 11 सितम्बर 2022 (10:05 IST)
तिरुवनंतपुरम। कांग्रेस की ‘भारत जोड़ो यात्रा’ का केरल में सफर राजधानी तिरुवनंतपुरम के पारस्साला इलाके से रविवार सुबह शुरू हो गया। पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी 19 दिनों में 450 किलोमीटर लंबी यात्रा करेंगे। 
 
केरल प्रदेश कांग्रेस समिति (केपीसीसी) के अध्यक्ष और सांसद के. सुधाकरण, राज्य विधानसभा में विपक्ष के नेता वी डी सतीशन और अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस समिति (एआईसीसी) के महासचिव तारिक अनवर तथा पार्टी के अन्य वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने राहुल गांधी का औपचारिक रूप से स्वागत किया, जिसके बाद केरल में यह यात्रा आरंभ हो गई।
 
राहुल गांधी का स्वागत करने वाले पार्टी के अन्य वरिष्ठ नेताओं में कांग्रेस सांसद के सी वेणुगोपाल और शशि थरूर के साथ ही केरल के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ओमान चांडी तथा रमेश चेन्नीथला शामिल रहे। पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष का स्वागत करने के लिए समर्थकों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी।
 
वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता और इस यात्रा के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक दिग्विजय सिंह ने ट्वीट किया, 'हमारी भारत जोड़ो यात्रा केरल में है। भारत की विविधता इतनी स्पष्ट है। कल हमने तमिल भाषी तमिलनाडु से मलयालम भाषी केरल में प्रवेश किया। ‘वणक्कम’ से ‘नमस्कारम’ तक। भारत जोड़ो यात्रा। तोड़ो नहीं जोड़ो।'
 
तमिलनाडु सीमा के करीब पारस्साला से केरल में प्रवेश करने के बाद राहुल 19 दिनों में मलप्पुरम में निलांबर की 450 किलोमीटर लंबी यात्रा करेंगे। यह यात्रा 14 सितंबर को कोल्लम जिले में प्रवेश करेगी और 17 सितंबर को अलप्पुझा पहुंचेगी तथा 21 और 22 सितंबर को एर्नाकुलम जिले से गुजरेगी तथा 23 सितंबर को त्रिशूर पहुंचेगी। कांग्रेस की यात्रा 26 और 27 सितंबर को पलक्कड़ से गुजरेगी और 28 सितंबर को मलप्पुरम पहुंचेगी।

