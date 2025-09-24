Navratri

रेलवे कर्मचारियों को मोदी सरकार का तोहफा, मिलेगा 78 दिनों का उत्पादकता-आधारित बोनस

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , बुधवार, 24 सितम्बर 2025 (15:51 IST)
Modi Cabinet Decision : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अध्यक्षता में बुधवार को हुई केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल ने 10.91 लाख से अधिक रेल कर्मचारियों को 78 दिनों के उत्पादकता-आधारित बोनस के रूप में 1865.68 करोड़ रुपए के भुगतान को मंज़ूरी दी।
 
मोदी मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक में बिहार में बख्तियारपुर-राजगीर-तिलैया रेलवे लाइन खंड के दोहरीकरण को भी मंज़ूरी दी गई। इसकी कुल लागत 2,192 करोड़ रुपए होगी।
 
बिहार में NH-139W के साहेबगंज-अरेराज-बेतिया खंड के हाइब्रिड एन्युइटी मोड पर निर्माण को भी मंजूरी दी गई है। इसकी कुल परियोजना लंबाई 78.942 किलोमीटर होगी और इसकी लागत 3,822.31 करोड़ रुपए होगी।
 
मोदी कैबिनेट ने जहाज निर्माण, समुद्री वित्तपोषण और घरेलू क्षमता को बढ़ावा देने पर केंद्रित एक व्यापक 4-स्तंभीय दृष्टिकोण के साथ भारत के जहाज निर्माण और समुद्री क्षेत्र को पुनर्जीवित करने के लिए 69,725 करोड़ रुपए के पैकेज को मंजूरी दी।
